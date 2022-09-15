ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

King Charles III, siblings to hold vigil for Queen Elizabeth II around her coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday evening

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hwSI2wx00

King Charles III, siblings to hold vigil for Queen Elizabeth II around her coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#King Charles#Vigil#Coffin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover

Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96.
WORLD
Anita Durairaj

There is a reason why the British Royals avoid using the name "John" like the plague

Prince JohnCredit: Ernest Brooks (1878–1958) ; Public Domain Image. There is a reason why the British Royals avoid using the name "John" like the plague. According to the site, Royal Central, the name "John" has a history of being unlucky for the royals. There have at least been two members of the Royal Family named John who were plagued with major problems and difficult lives.
People

Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch

All eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren were in attendance at a service honoring the late monarch on Wednesday. Held at London's Westminster Hall, the service saw Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn all present to pay their respects to the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Countess of Wessex Sophie Mourns Alongside Meghan Markle in Black Midi Dress at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London today. Prince Edward’s wife was driven in a car in the company of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

834K+
Followers
178K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy