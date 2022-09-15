ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Michael Loos
5d ago

Then declare a formal war Russia. Until then shut up. Enough threats if you want the fight then let's have it.If not count your lucky stars it's just the Ukraine and not the USMC

Eclectic Gentleman
5d ago

There's a lot of people commenting that lacks common sense. Without doubt America has a far superior military but it won't be that kind of war. It'll be nukes and Russia has more. Not that it matters because the whole world will be destroyed

Mike Mccormick
5d ago

How many times has Russia get ven weapons to our enemies ? Do they even listen to themselves when they make these statements? Karma

