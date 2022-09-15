Read full article on original website
Related
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Ukraine news LATEST: Vladimir Putin’s bloodthirsty Russian forces slay heroic Brit volunteer medic on war frontline
CRAIG Stanley Mackintosh, 48, was reportedly killed in an ambush while serving as a volunteer medic for Ukraine. The landscape gardener from Norfolk is believed to have been shot in the neck near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv while attempting to save a Ukrainian fighter. Mackintosh had always dreamed of...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Ukraine launches fresh strike on Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
Video on Twitter appears to show reported drone attack on Sevastopol but Russians say at least one device was shot down
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Playboy Model Accuses U.S. of Using Ukraine to 'Strong-Arm' Putin
"America cares so little about the fate of Ukraine that it gambles Ukraine being leveled as a result of the strong-arming against Putin," Jessica Vaugn said.
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say
A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
ohmymag.co.uk
Another Vladimir Putin ally killed by car bomb in recent series of attacks
Russian colonel and one of Vladimir Putin’s ‘closest allies’ was killed in a suspected car bomb in Ukraine. The car of Bardin Artem Igorevich, who the Kremlin elected to oversee the city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, was seen engulfed in flames after a loud explosion was heard, says The Sun. Igorevich later died in the hospital from his wounds.
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Russia Missile Launch Goes Spectacularly Wrong in Video
The missile deviated off-course, and hit a district in the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine's military said.
Business Insider
Ukraine warns Russia's biggest arms buyers against buying weapons that do 'not survive on the battlefield'
Ukraine has urged Southeast Asian countries to reconsider their previously sizeable arms procurements from Russia, saying Moscow's poor performance on the battlefield served as a cautionary tale about the quality of its arms. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comments came as he was responding to questions from This Week in...
Top Russian Commander of Invading Army Captured by Ukraine—Report
Ukrainian media outlets and social media users have speculated that a top Russian commander has been captured as Kyiv's counteroffensive against Moscow's forces gathers pace. Images and video shared on Twitter and Telegram purportedly show Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi among a group of Russian troops handcuffed on their knees with one social media user saying they were near Balakliya, in the Kharkiv region.
Third group of Russian politicians calls for Putin to resign for 'harming citizens' future' with his invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's problems are mounting as a group of Russian politicians have risked their livelihoods to demand his resignation in the wake of his collapsing invasion of Ukraine. Municipal deputies from 18 districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kolpino made the statement on Twitter, the third such group to do...
Top Russian General Filmed Lying to Putin’s Face in Awkward Briefing
The Director of Russia’s National Guard has begun a campaign to reassure Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians are supportive of Russia seizing territory in Ukraine when the reality couldn’t be further off. “I would like to emphasize that we can feel that the population of the liberated...
Comments / 5