Europe

The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
ohmymag.co.uk

Another Vladimir Putin ally killed by car bomb in recent series of attacks

Russian colonel and one of Vladimir Putin’s ‘closest allies’ was killed in a suspected car bomb in Ukraine. The car of Bardin Artem Igorevich, who the Kremlin elected to oversee the city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, was seen engulfed in flames after a loud explosion was heard, says The Sun. Igorevich later died in the hospital from his wounds.
Newsweek

Top Russian Commander of Invading Army Captured by Ukraine—Report

Ukrainian media outlets and social media users have speculated that a top Russian commander has been captured as Kyiv's counteroffensive against Moscow's forces gathers pace. Images and video shared on Twitter and Telegram purportedly show Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi among a group of Russian troops handcuffed on their knees with one social media user saying they were near Balakliya, in the Kharkiv region.
