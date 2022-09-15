ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The Point, Sept. 15, 2022: In a surprise move, defense attorneys for confessed Parkland school shooter rest their case

By WUFT News
wuft.org
 5 days ago
wuft.org

The Point, Sept. 20, 2022: Two Gainesville-area proposed developments, totaling 6,000 acres, are up for discussion this week

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: One of the largest underdeveloped areas in Gainesville is set for another round of rezoning meetings. “The proposal reignites a debate over the potential for large-scale development in the northern edge of the city. Three years after the Gainesville City Commission rejected a proposal to rezone close to 2,000 acres of land near State Road 121, Weyerhaeuser, the largest private owner of timberland in the United States, has come back to amend the plan for another presentation.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

The Point, Sept. 19, 2022: Starlink satellites launch after scrubs

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Trial scheduled Monday for Gainesville men accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs. “Authorities said they first became aware of the group in May 2020 following an early morning shootout at Cabana Beach Apartments – about two miles west of the University of Florida campus – when three gunmen who still haven’t been identified forced their way into an apartment occupied by four members of the group.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Snapchat drug ring suspects dodge trial by accepting plea deals

Three Gainesville men accused of operating a drug-trafficking ring using Snapchat avoided trial Monday after negotiating last-minute plea deals. Authorities began investigating the group after a late-night shootout at Cabana Beach — an apartment complex popular with University of Florida students. Two of the defendants, Montayvious McKinnon and Tremayne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Not-for-profit gym gives muscle to weightlifting training

Instead of going home when the dismissal bells rang at Lincoln Middle School Wednesday, Lucas Burger, 13, walked a mile to The Ark School of Fitness for his weightlifting training. Burger started attending classes at the Ark about six months ago and can now lift 100 pounds more than when...
GAINESVILLE, FL

