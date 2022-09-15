BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO