Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Two men killed in double shooting Monday in Baker, report says

Two men were killed in a shooting in Baker Monday night following a domestic incident, according to a report from WBRZ. The shooting happened 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue, the TV station reported. The victims’ names have not been released. No other information was immediately...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries

CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
CENTRAL, LA
#Traffic Accident#I 110
wbrz.com

Two arrested after gunfight between vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Sunday night after a shootout left one person injured on Hundred Oaks Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people in vehicles, 46-year-old Lawrence Brooks and 33-year-old Marley Banks, exchanged gunfire Sunday morning while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Car was fleeing police moments before deadly crash on N Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - A car was reportedly fleeing police when it was involved in a deadly crash just outside Baton Rouge Community College's Acadian campus Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue. Sources told WBRZ one person was killed and at least two others were hurt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Deadly double shooting stemmed from domestic incident, Baker police say

That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. Two killed in Baker shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Baker...
BAKER, LA
999ktdy.com

Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot

An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made in Alvin Dark Avenue shooting injuring one woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted in connection to an August shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue that left one woman hurt was arrested. The suspect was identified by the Baton Rouge Police Department as Robert Lee III, 36, of Denham Springs. Arrest documents said on the day...
BATON ROUGE, LA

