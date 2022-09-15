Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Passenger killed in deadly police chase Monday; hospitalized driver facing charges
BATON ROUGE - A car was fleeing police when it was involved in a deadly crash just outside Baton Rouge Community College's Acadian campus Monday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of N Acadian Thruway and Winbourne Avenue. One person was killed and at least two others were hurt.
brproud.com
Suspects crash vehicle during police pursuit; one killed, several others wounded
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Suspects who led authorities on a Monday (September 19) afternoon police pursuit in north Baton Rouge crashed their vehicle in an incident that resulted in one person’s death and left others wounded, police say. The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. near North...
Murder in the Cemetery: New Iberia Police Arrest Woman in Stabbing
A male was found stabbed multiple times in a New Iberia cemetery on Sunday night and his alleged killer is now in jail.
wbrz.com
One person killed in shooting near apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed Tuesday night near the Sherwood Place Apartments on Sherwood Common Boulevard. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place around 8 p.m. A man was found shot to death. No other details were immediately available. This is a developing...
theadvocate.com
Two men killed in double shooting Monday in Baker, report says
Two men were killed in a shooting in Baker Monday night following a domestic incident, according to a report from WBRZ. The shooting happened 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue, the TV station reported. The victims’ names have not been released. No other information was immediately...
wbrz.com
Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
wbrz.com
School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries
CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
Victim in fatal stabbing identified
The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after being stabbed in New Iberia Monday.
Police chase with stolen vehicle ends with crash and shots fired
An early morning police pursuit with a stolen car in New Iberia ends with a crash into a police unit and shots fired.
wbrz.com
Two arrested after gunfight between vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Sunday night after a shootout left one person injured on Hundred Oaks Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people in vehicles, 46-year-old Lawrence Brooks and 33-year-old Marley Banks, exchanged gunfire Sunday morning while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway.
wbrz.com
Car was fleeing police moments before deadly crash on N Acadian Thruway
‘Do the right thing and come forth:’ Family hoping for clues in deadly hit-and-run that killed 3 people
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are still searching for answers in a fiery hit-and-run crash that killed an entire family last week. And a family is hoping you may have a clue that could help them heal. The deadly crash happened Tuesday, September 13, on I-110 South near Chippewa...
WAFB.com
Deadly double shooting stemmed from domestic incident, Baker police say
That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. Two killed in Baker shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Baker...
999ktdy.com
Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot
An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder after firing at woman who returns fire, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder in a shootout Sunday on Hundred Oaks Avenue after he fired at a woman driver in another car and she fired back, Baton Rouge Police said. Before the shooting, the woman and a man, Marley Banks, were traveling in a...
theadvocate.com
Gunshots exchanged from vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue, one person injured, police say
Gunfire was exchanged from two vehicles driving in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue on Sunday, sending one person to the hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot injury, Baton Rouge Police said. The wounded person went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Don Coppola Jr., police...
brproud.com
Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
At least One Injured In A Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials reported a car crash that injured at least one person on September 19, Monday. The crash happened on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street around 1:50 p.m.
brproud.com
Arrest made in Alvin Dark Avenue shooting injuring one woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted in connection to an August shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue that left one woman hurt was arrested. The suspect was identified by the Baton Rouge Police Department as Robert Lee III, 36, of Denham Springs. Arrest documents said on the day...
