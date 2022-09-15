ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Action ahead on Electoral Count Act

SPENDY SEPTEMBER — With just a handful of legislative days left before the new fiscal year, negotiations over the stopgap spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown are picking up steam. Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reemphasized his commitment to another aid package for...
POLITICO Playbook PM: Is it Republicans who are facing an enthusiasm gap?

TRUST BUT VERIFY — We have new polling out from POLITICO and Morning Consult today that offers some interesting glimpses into which party voters trust more on a variety of issues. Some of the findings underscore long-standing trends: The GOP enjoys an advantage on economic issues, as well as...
Seeing double: dueling electoral count overhauls

ELECTORAL COUNT, TIMES TWO — The House is speeding toward a vote as soon as Wednesday on a revamp of the obscure Electoral Count Act, the 1887 statute that Donald Trump and his allies tried to use to subvert the 2020 election. The House version, led by Reps. Liz...
A big case against DeSantis heads to court

Hello and welcome to Monday. Happening today — While a great deal of attention continues to surround Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relocation of roughly 50 migrants to Massachusetts, a federal court is going to wade into his contentious decision in August to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.
Here’s what FARA experts will be watching during the Barrack trial

WHAT FARA EXPERTS WILL BE LOOKING FOR IN THE BARRACK TRIAL: Ahead of this week’s trial on foreign agent charges for former Trump campaign adviser and real estate investor Tom Barrack and his former aide Matthew Grimes, PI spoke with around a half dozen FARA experts to see what they’ll be keeping an eye out for as the trial progresses, with the future use of DOJ’s relatively new tool for prosecuting foreign influence cases potentially on the line.
A Senate panel will hold a hearing unveiling a 10-month investigation that shows DOJ failed to account for nearly 1,000 deaths in jails or prisons.

This violates the Death in Custody Reporting Act. What's happening: A new report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that nearly 1,000 deaths in jails and prisons were unaccounted for in the 2021 Department of Justice's collection of data from states. The findings: In a 10-month investigation, the...
Don’t expect a new FAA chief anytime soon

— A Los Angles search warrant has complicated the timeline for President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the FAA. — What’s next for freight rail workers after Thursday’s tentative agreement to avert a potential strike. — The new EV tax credit may well violate international trade rules,...
