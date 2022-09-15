Read full article on original website
Greg Norman, the Australian golfer-turned-CEO of LIV Golf, will meet with the conservative Republican Study Committee on Wednesday.
Norman is making the rounds on Capitol Hill this week amid a feud with the PGA Tour and criticism of his group’s Saudi ties. The news: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, told POLITICO that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman will speak with the House GOP group during their weekly lunch on Wednesday.
SPENDY SEPTEMBER — With just a handful of legislative days left before the new fiscal year, negotiations over the stopgap spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown are picking up steam. Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reemphasized his commitment to another aid package for...
Progressive and moderate Democrats are negotiating to revive a package of pro-policing public safety bills. They hope to have a vote as soon as this week.
It's a huge priority for centrists, who need every win they can get before November. Deal revived: A key group of House Democrats are nearing an agreement on a package of pro-policing bills — a huge pre-election priority for the party’s moderate wing. Centrist Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)...
TRUST BUT VERIFY — We have new polling out from POLITICO and Morning Consult today that offers some interesting glimpses into which party voters trust more on a variety of issues. Some of the findings underscore long-standing trends: The GOP enjoys an advantage on economic issues, as well as...
ELECTORAL COUNT, TIMES TWO — The House is speeding toward a vote as soon as Wednesday on a revamp of the obscure Electoral Count Act, the 1887 statute that Donald Trump and his allies tried to use to subvert the 2020 election. The House version, led by Reps. Liz...
Hello and welcome to Monday. Happening today — While a great deal of attention continues to surround Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relocation of roughly 50 migrants to Massachusetts, a federal court is going to wade into his contentious decision in August to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.
The focus on giving to high-profile congressional races is coming at the expense of key state and local offices that will certify election results and write voting rules.
WHAT FARA EXPERTS WILL BE LOOKING FOR IN THE BARRACK TRIAL: Ahead of this week’s trial on foreign agent charges for former Trump campaign adviser and real estate investor Tom Barrack and his former aide Matthew Grimes, PI spoke with around a half dozen FARA experts to see what they’ll be keeping an eye out for as the trial progresses, with the future use of DOJ’s relatively new tool for prosecuting foreign influence cases potentially on the line.
This violates the Death in Custody Reporting Act. What's happening: A new report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that nearly 1,000 deaths in jails and prisons were unaccounted for in the 2021 Department of Justice's collection of data from states. The findings: In a 10-month investigation, the...
— A Los Angles search warrant has complicated the timeline for President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the FAA. — What’s next for freight rail workers after Thursday’s tentative agreement to avert a potential strike. — The new EV tax credit may well violate international trade rules,...
NEW YORK — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Tuesday for world leaders to abandon neutrality, step up military and other support for his country, and stay united as it tries to repel a Russian invasion. Zelenskyy didn’t name names, but — in a live video interview with former U.S....
