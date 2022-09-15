ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
CNET

Ready to Get Your Gig On? Xfinity's a Good Option

If you live in an Xfinity market such as Atlanta, Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, or elsewhere -- it is the nation's largest cable internet provider, after all -- I'm guessing you've heard of its gig and multi-gig services. Xfinity isn't available anywhere in my area, and even I see Xfinity internet commercials promoting its speeds, particularly gigabit speeds, on a near-daily basis.
INTERNET
CNET

New iOS 16 Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks. How to Use It

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's not every day you have to worry about being targeted in a state-sponsored cyberattack. But in the event that it does happen, Apple released a new feature with iOS 16 that can protect your iPhone and the information stored on it (and other Apple devices).
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Software#Smart Phone#Ios#At T
CNET

Google Pixel Watch Is Launching Soon. Here's What We Know

Details about Google's Pixel Watch are still largely a mystery, but that's expected to change in a few weeks. Google is holding an event on Oct. 6, at which it will likely announce more information about the Pixel Watch, along with other upcoming devices such as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
bloomberglaw.com

Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach

Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Family Check Bank Account To Find They're $99 Billion in Debt: 'Distraught'

A family was left in shock recently when they discovered a bank balance of -$99,999,999,999.22 on their online banking information. Nineteen-year-old Kana Kardong, from Seattle, shared a screenshot of the image on Reddit where it has received more than 49,000 upvotes. Alongside the image, she joked: "Either my bank messed up, or I am going to have to start making financial adjustments."
RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy