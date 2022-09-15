ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Adams to sunset private sector vaccine mandate

The far-reaching mandate that all private sector workers in New York City to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is coming to an end. It was hailed as a first-in-the-nation step to combat the pandemic when then-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced it in his final month in office. But Mayor Eric Adams has shown little interest in such measures, and now he’s planning to scrap the requirement, four people with knowledge of the matter told our Joe Anuta.
POLITICO

City Hall aide to head up pro-housing group

In a city where even small housing proposals can become firestorms of controversy, a burgeoning pro-housing group is looking to change the politics around development. “I really truly think that building more housing should not be controversial,” said Annemarie Gray, an Adams administration official who is taking over as executive director of the group Open New York.
POLITICO

Yeshiva University to halt student club activities

Yeshiva University is halting undergraduate student club activities after the Supreme Court declined to stop a court order that mandates that the university has to recognize an LGBTQ student club. The university sent out an email indicating the action as it “takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the...
