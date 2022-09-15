The far-reaching mandate that all private sector workers in New York City to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is coming to an end. It was hailed as a first-in-the-nation step to combat the pandemic when then-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced it in his final month in office. But Mayor Eric Adams has shown little interest in such measures, and now he’s planning to scrap the requirement, four people with knowledge of the matter told our Joe Anuta.

