Adams to sunset private sector vaccine mandate
The far-reaching mandate that all private sector workers in New York City to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is coming to an end. It was hailed as a first-in-the-nation step to combat the pandemic when then-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced it in his final month in office. But Mayor Eric Adams has shown little interest in such measures, and now he’s planning to scrap the requirement, four people with knowledge of the matter told our Joe Anuta.
Asylum seeker died by suicide in New York City homeless shelter, mayor says
More than 11,000 migrants, mostly from Central and South America, have entered city homeless shelters since May, including 2,500 on buses chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
New York spent $250M on tech to fight Covid that no one uses
National Guard personnel are managing New York's ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
City Hall aide to head up pro-housing group
In a city where even small housing proposals can become firestorms of controversy, a burgeoning pro-housing group is looking to change the politics around development. “I really truly think that building more housing should not be controversial,” said Annemarie Gray, an Adams administration official who is taking over as executive director of the group Open New York.
Chief of staff to Eric Adams to step down by year's end
In the somewhat nebulous role, Frank Carone is known to travel the country and globe in search of solutions to some of the city’s most intractable problems.
Success eludes New York's plan to convert hotels into affordable housing
After a year and $200 million committed, New York hasn’t created a single apartment, thanks in part to piecemeal policy and a powerful union.
Albany looks to crack down on ‘forever chemicals’ contamination
Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. New York lawmakers and climate advocates today will kick off...
Yeshiva University to halt student club activities
Yeshiva University is halting undergraduate student club activities after the Supreme Court declined to stop a court order that mandates that the university has to recognize an LGBTQ student club. The university sent out an email indicating the action as it “takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the...
Adams planning to end vaccine mandates on private-sector, student athletes
Since taking office, Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have both steadily chipped away at several pandemic-era strictures.
How AFL-CIO wants to get more Black men and other workers into apprenticeships
MOTOWN MOTIVATION: The AFL-CIO is teaming up with the Chris Gardner Foundation to launch a new program in Detroit this week aimed at getting more high school students from underserved communities — Black men, among others — into apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs in the building trades or automotive industries.
When George Gilmore's public work dried up, an ally gave his wife a job with engineering firm
The job arrangement shows that even during Gilmore's darkest time, a key ally found a way for him to continue earning money — if indirectly — through public contracts.
