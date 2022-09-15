LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Carnegie Learning today announced the company’s research team, UpGrade by Carnegie Learning, has been selected as a finalist in the XPRIZE Digital Learning Challenge. UpGrade is the ONLY K-12 education team to make it to the finals. XPRIZE is a global competition to modernize, accelerate, and improve the technology and processes for studying effective learning and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006156/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

