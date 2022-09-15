ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinDesk

Citi Says Ether Remains Relatively Stable Despite Significance of the Merge

The Ethereum Merge has been completed and despite “high anticipation” around the transition, volatility remained subdued, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge was the first of five upgrades planned for the blockchain, and involved the switch to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Ethereum is now 99.95% more energy efficient than when it used a proof-of-work (PoW) process, the report said.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

What Cardano’s Highly Anticipated Vasil Hard Fork Will Bring

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Cardano blockchain will carry out its much-anticipated Vasil hard fork, a backward-incompatible upgrade taking place on the main network that is intended to enrich smart contract capabilities, increase the chain’s throughput and reduce costs. Plutus is Cardano’s native smart contract language. Vasil will deliver...
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
CoinDesk

New Crypto Exchange Aims to Bring What Old Crypto Hates: Wall Street Intermediaries

With more institutions becoming more involved in offering cryptocurrency to their big clients, a new crypto exchange assembled by Wall Street heavyweights wants to bring traditional finance into digital asset trading – by using intermediaries. Jamil Nazarali, CEO of crypto exchange EDX Markets, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Developers#Software Engineers#Economy#Web3 Technology#The Ethereum Foundation#Swiss#Ef
CoinDesk

Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt

Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

'Sustainable' GRNGrid Blockchain Gets $50M From Investment Firm GEM Digital

The GRNGrid blockchain received a $50 million investment commitment from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital. The funding will go toward connecting with top crypto exchanges, new partnerships and building out the blockchain technology, according to a Monday press release. Switzerland-based GRNGrid said it is an environmentally friendly layer 1...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

XRP, Ether Lead Recovery in Crypto Majors as Markets Prepare for Outsized Fed Hike

XRP rose as much as 8% in the past 24 hours to lead recovery among crypto majors as broader equity markets declined ahead of a key interest rate decision this week. The rise in XRP came as token issuer Ripple Labs said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that XRP wasn’t a security subject to the regulator’s authority. Ripple sought dismissal of the SEC lawsuit before trial in federal court in Manhattan, arguing that XRP could not be considered a security because there was no “investment contract” that granted investors the rights to or require the issuer to act in their interests.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B

Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
CoinDesk

Lessons From a DeFi DAO Divorce

It’s a bit of deja vu for victims of the $80 million Rari/Fei attack last April who today voted to disburse funds “making them whole.” The marriage between the two decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, Rari Capital and Fei Protocol, will also be dissolved, marking the beginning of the end to what was once one of DeFi’s most celebrated unions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CoinDesk

Neudata and CoinDesk Indices Discuss Crypto Data and Digital Assets

Though a relatively new asset class, interest in crypto data has ramped up significantly over the past few years, with many new crypto data vendors entering the alternative data space. Neudata sat down with Jodie Gunzberg (JG), managing director of CoinDesk Indices, and Nicholas Neary (NN), research analyst at Neudata, to discuss the past and future of the emerging sector.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Support Ethereum Roll-Up Arbitrum

OpenSea, the largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace by volume, said Tuesday it’s planning to support Arbitum, allowing creators to list NFTs minted on the Ethereum roll-up. The marketplace said in a tweet that, starting Wednesday, creators will be able to set fees associated with selling NFTs on the network....
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

BNB Chain, Blockchain Security Firms Start AvengerDAO to Protect Users

BNB Chain, a blockchain closely associated with Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has joined hands with leading blockchain security audit firms to start security infrastructure project AvengerDAO, the platform announced on Tuesday. The founding partners of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), entities that have no central leadership, include security...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Eth.link Restored After Ethereum Name Service Wins Injunction Against GoDaddy

The website for the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), which is behind all web addresses that end with .eth used across the Ethereum community, is back online after losing its domain name eth.link to a third party earlier this year. Eth.link functioned as a critical bridge that allowed users without Web3-enabled...
INTERNET
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange FTX Not Authorized in UK, Financial Watchdog Warns

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not authorized to provide services to customers in the U.K., according to the country's financial watchdog. "We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the U.K. without our authorization," the Financial Conduct Authority said in an official notice on Friday. However, an...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Decentralized Finance Protocol Coin98 Unveils Native Stablecoin CUSD

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Coin98 has rolled out its own dollar-pegged, decentralized stablecoin aiming to become a way to move value across different chains, Coin98 announced on Monday in a statement. The move comes as the race among DeFi protocols to craft their own native stablecoins is heating up in...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom Back $300M Fund With Web3 Component

Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP), which started as the venture capital arm of German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom and now operates independently, has completed the first closing of its latest fund with $300 million in committed capital. The fund invests in tech-focused industries including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech and Web3.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy