XRP rose as much as 8% in the past 24 hours to lead recovery among crypto majors as broader equity markets declined ahead of a key interest rate decision this week. The rise in XRP came as token issuer Ripple Labs said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that XRP wasn’t a security subject to the regulator’s authority. Ripple sought dismissal of the SEC lawsuit before trial in federal court in Manhattan, arguing that XRP could not be considered a security because there was no “investment contract” that granted investors the rights to or require the issuer to act in their interests.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO