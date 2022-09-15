Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?
Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by...
CoinDesk
Citi Says Ether Remains Relatively Stable Despite Significance of the Merge
The Ethereum Merge has been completed and despite “high anticipation” around the transition, volatility remained subdued, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge was the first of five upgrades planned for the blockchain, and involved the switch to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Ethereum is now 99.95% more energy efficient than when it used a proof-of-work (PoW) process, the report said.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Cryptos Slide in Weekend Trading; Did Ethereum Pick the Wrong Time to Merge?
Prices: Ether sinks to its lowest level since July; bitcoin and major altcoins tumble as investors await the latest U.S. central bank interest rate decision. Insights: The Ethereum Merge's timing may have been less than ideal. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders...
CoinDesk
What Cardano’s Highly Anticipated Vasil Hard Fork Will Bring
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Cardano blockchain will carry out its much-anticipated Vasil hard fork, a backward-incompatible upgrade taking place on the main network that is intended to enrich smart contract capabilities, increase the chain’s throughput and reduce costs. Plutus is Cardano’s native smart contract language. Vasil will deliver...
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinDesk
Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon’s Legal Troubles Unlikely to Affect Broader Crypto Markets, Analysts Say
A name on the Interpol's wanted list and a South Korean police alert for Terra co-founder Do Kwon’s whereabouts are unlikely to cause havoc to the broader crypto markets, two markets observers told CoinDesk on Tuesday. Kwon's arrest warrant puts pressure on an already intensive regulatory debate about market...
CoinDesk
New Crypto Exchange Aims to Bring What Old Crypto Hates: Wall Street Intermediaries
With more institutions becoming more involved in offering cryptocurrency to their big clients, a new crypto exchange assembled by Wall Street heavyweights wants to bring traditional finance into digital asset trading – by using intermediaries. Jamil Nazarali, CEO of crypto exchange EDX Markets, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Seeks to ‘Unwind’ $200M Loan to Alameda Research
Voyager Digital, an insolvent crypto lender that is auctioning off its assets, has asked a federal bankruptcy court in New York for permission to “unwind” a $200 million loan it made to trading firm Alameda Research, according to a court filing. In exchange for repaying the loan, Alameda...
CoinDesk
As Ether, Bitcoin Wilt, Trading Firms Blame Lack of Bullish Catalyst for Market Swoon
The crypto market has begun the week on a negative note, with leading coins bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) hitting multi-month lows. Traders said the market faces a shortage of bullish catalysts now that the Ethereum Merge is out of the way. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, slipped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
CoinDesk
'Sustainable' GRNGrid Blockchain Gets $50M From Investment Firm GEM Digital
The GRNGrid blockchain received a $50 million investment commitment from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital. The funding will go toward connecting with top crypto exchanges, new partnerships and building out the blockchain technology, according to a Monday press release. Switzerland-based GRNGrid said it is an environmentally friendly layer 1...
CoinDesk
XRP, Ether Lead Recovery in Crypto Majors as Markets Prepare for Outsized Fed Hike
XRP rose as much as 8% in the past 24 hours to lead recovery among crypto majors as broader equity markets declined ahead of a key interest rate decision this week. The rise in XRP came as token issuer Ripple Labs said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that XRP wasn’t a security subject to the regulator’s authority. Ripple sought dismissal of the SEC lawsuit before trial in federal court in Manhattan, arguing that XRP could not be considered a security because there was no “investment contract” that granted investors the rights to or require the issuer to act in their interests.
CoinDesk
African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Lessons From a DeFi DAO Divorce
It’s a bit of deja vu for victims of the $80 million Rari/Fei attack last April who today voted to disburse funds “making them whole.” The marriage between the two decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, Rari Capital and Fei Protocol, will also be dissolved, marking the beginning of the end to what was once one of DeFi’s most celebrated unions.
CoinDesk
Neudata and CoinDesk Indices Discuss Crypto Data and Digital Assets
Though a relatively new asset class, interest in crypto data has ramped up significantly over the past few years, with many new crypto data vendors entering the alternative data space. Neudata sat down with Jodie Gunzberg (JG), managing director of CoinDesk Indices, and Nicholas Neary (NN), research analyst at Neudata, to discuss the past and future of the emerging sector.
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Support Ethereum Roll-Up Arbitrum
OpenSea, the largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace by volume, said Tuesday it’s planning to support Arbitum, allowing creators to list NFTs minted on the Ethereum roll-up. The marketplace said in a tweet that, starting Wednesday, creators will be able to set fees associated with selling NFTs on the network....
CoinDesk
BNB Chain, Blockchain Security Firms Start AvengerDAO to Protect Users
BNB Chain, a blockchain closely associated with Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has joined hands with leading blockchain security audit firms to start security infrastructure project AvengerDAO, the platform announced on Tuesday. The founding partners of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), entities that have no central leadership, include security...
CoinDesk
Eth.link Restored After Ethereum Name Service Wins Injunction Against GoDaddy
The website for the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), which is behind all web addresses that end with .eth used across the Ethereum community, is back online after losing its domain name eth.link to a third party earlier this year. Eth.link functioned as a critical bridge that allowed users without Web3-enabled...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX Not Authorized in UK, Financial Watchdog Warns
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not authorized to provide services to customers in the U.K., according to the country's financial watchdog. "We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the U.K. without our authorization," the Financial Conduct Authority said in an official notice on Friday. However, an...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Finance Protocol Coin98 Unveils Native Stablecoin CUSD
Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Coin98 has rolled out its own dollar-pegged, decentralized stablecoin aiming to become a way to move value across different chains, Coin98 announced on Monday in a statement. The move comes as the race among DeFi protocols to craft their own native stablecoins is heating up in...
CoinDesk
SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom Back $300M Fund With Web3 Component
Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP), which started as the venture capital arm of German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom and now operates independently, has completed the first closing of its latest fund with $300 million in committed capital. The fund invests in tech-focused industries including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech and Web3.
Comments / 0