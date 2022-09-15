ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fed Is Getting Even Tougher on Inflation. Here’s What To Watch First.

In August, central bankers and economic pundits from around the world descended on Jackson, Wyo., to hear the keynote speech at the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium. In the days afterward, the world’s smartest economic brains were all focused on trying to interpret the most important word from the speech: “pain.”
Don’t expect a new FAA chief anytime soon

— A Los Angles search warrant has complicated the timeline for President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the FAA. — What’s next for freight rail workers after Thursday’s tentative agreement to avert a potential strike. — The new EV tax credit may well violate international trade rules,...
Here’s what FARA experts will be watching during the Barrack trial

WHAT FARA EXPERTS WILL BE LOOKING FOR IN THE BARRACK TRIAL: Ahead of this week’s trial on foreign agent charges for former Trump campaign adviser and real estate investor Tom Barrack and his former aide Matthew Grimes, PI spoke with around a half dozen FARA experts to see what they’ll be keeping an eye out for as the trial progresses, with the future use of DOJ’s relatively new tool for prosecuting foreign influence cases potentially on the line.
Tai's ‘era of engagement’ in Asia

— The Biden administration’s trade chief huddled with economic ministers from across Southeast Asia over the weekend. It’s part of the U.S. “era of engagement” on trade. — The G20 trade ministers are meeting in Indonesia this week as global economies continue to contend with high...
Convenience has consequences

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore

Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
A big case against DeSantis heads to court

Hello and welcome to Monday. Happening today — While a great deal of attention continues to surround Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relocation of roughly 50 migrants to Massachusetts, a federal court is going to wade into his contentious decision in August to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.
POLITICO Playbook: What two new polls tell us about the midterms

HAPPENING NOW — The funeral of QUEEN ELIZABETH II is underway. Watch live via BBC … WaPo: World watches Britain lay its longest-reigning monarch to rest … Related read: Ben Schreckinger, with a letter from London: “A Massachusetts Yankee in Queen Elizabeth’s Queue”. THIS WEEK...
A Senate panel will hold a hearing unveiling a 10-month investigation that shows DOJ failed to account for nearly 1,000 deaths in jails or prisons.

This violates the Death in Custody Reporting Act. What's happening: A new report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that nearly 1,000 deaths in jails and prisons were unaccounted for in the 2021 Department of Justice's collection of data from states. The findings: In a 10-month investigation, the...
The charitable point-of-view

ADD THEM TO THE LIST: Here’s another group angling for some tax help before the end of the year — the nonprofit sector. Advocates for charities and other tax-exempt groups are hoping to at least restore a charitable deduction that lawmakers gave to taxpayers who don’t itemize their returns.
U.S. in talks to swap former Afghan aircraft for help hunting terrorists

The U.S. is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft flown across the border as the Afghan government collapsed last summer for help hunting terrorists in Afghanistan, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The fate of the U.S.-donated aircraft has been in limbo...
A SEPtember to remember

Wall Street is taking center stage in Washington this week — CEOs from the biggest retail banks visit Capitol Hill for two days of testimony, and the Federal Reserve is set to deliver another mega, three-quarter-percentage-point rate increase. Who will steal the headlines? It may not actually be a...
Action ahead on Electoral Count Act

SPENDY SEPTEMBER — With just a handful of legislative days left before the new fiscal year, negotiations over the stopgap spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown are picking up steam. Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reemphasized his commitment to another aid package for...
Brazil's Bolsonaro unleashed

Global Insider podcastis back with daily episodes this week. Good morning from New York, where it’s Day 2 of the U.N. General Assembly high-level week. Today will see the general debate kick off at around 9 a.m. ET with an address by everyone’s (not-so) favorite bad-boy president, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, and a series of other leaders speaking throughout the day.
