Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
The Fed Is Getting Even Tougher on Inflation. Here’s What To Watch First.
In August, central bankers and economic pundits from around the world descended on Jackson, Wyo., to hear the keynote speech at the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium. In the days afterward, the world’s smartest economic brains were all focused on trying to interpret the most important word from the speech: “pain.”
POLITICO
Don’t expect a new FAA chief anytime soon
— A Los Angles search warrant has complicated the timeline for President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the FAA. — What’s next for freight rail workers after Thursday’s tentative agreement to avert a potential strike. — The new EV tax credit may well violate international trade rules,...
POLITICO
Here’s what FARA experts will be watching during the Barrack trial
WHAT FARA EXPERTS WILL BE LOOKING FOR IN THE BARRACK TRIAL: Ahead of this week’s trial on foreign agent charges for former Trump campaign adviser and real estate investor Tom Barrack and his former aide Matthew Grimes, PI spoke with around a half dozen FARA experts to see what they’ll be keeping an eye out for as the trial progresses, with the future use of DOJ’s relatively new tool for prosecuting foreign influence cases potentially on the line.
POLITICO
Tai's ‘era of engagement’ in Asia
— The Biden administration’s trade chief huddled with economic ministers from across Southeast Asia over the weekend. It’s part of the U.S. “era of engagement” on trade. — The G20 trade ministers are meeting in Indonesia this week as global economies continue to contend with high...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
POLITICO
Convenience has consequences
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore
Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the Fema boss will survey the damage today
RELATED PEOPLE
POLITICO
How AFL-CIO wants to get more Black men and other workers into apprenticeships
MOTOWN MOTIVATION: The AFL-CIO is teaming up with the Chris Gardner Foundation to launch a new program in Detroit this week aimed at getting more high school students from underserved communities — Black men, among others — into apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs in the building trades or automotive industries.
How Judge Cannon broke with conservatives in Trump documents case
Trump appointed judge is a member of the Federalist Society, but her decisions on the Mar-a-Lago documents are well outside of conservative precedent.
POLITICO
A big case against DeSantis heads to court
Hello and welcome to Monday. Happening today — While a great deal of attention continues to surround Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relocation of roughly 50 migrants to Massachusetts, a federal court is going to wade into his contentious decision in August to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: What two new polls tell us about the midterms
HAPPENING NOW — The funeral of QUEEN ELIZABETH II is underway. Watch live via BBC … WaPo: World watches Britain lay its longest-reigning monarch to rest … Related read: Ben Schreckinger, with a letter from London: “A Massachusetts Yankee in Queen Elizabeth’s Queue”. THIS WEEK...
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
A Senate panel will hold a hearing unveiling a 10-month investigation that shows DOJ failed to account for nearly 1,000 deaths in jails or prisons.
This violates the Death in Custody Reporting Act. What's happening: A new report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found that nearly 1,000 deaths in jails and prisons were unaccounted for in the 2021 Department of Justice's collection of data from states. The findings: In a 10-month investigation, the...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Who will — and won’t — commit to accepting election results
Your Sunday morning read is this big swing on the precarity of American democracy from NYT’s David Leonhardt, who writes that we face “the most serious challenge to the country’s governing ideals in decades” thanks to two major threats. 1. “The first threat is acute: a...
POLITICO
The charitable point-of-view
ADD THEM TO THE LIST: Here’s another group angling for some tax help before the end of the year — the nonprofit sector. Advocates for charities and other tax-exempt groups are hoping to at least restore a charitable deduction that lawmakers gave to taxpayers who don’t itemize their returns.
POLITICO
U.S. in talks to swap former Afghan aircraft for help hunting terrorists
The U.S. is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft flown across the border as the Afghan government collapsed last summer for help hunting terrorists in Afghanistan, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The fate of the U.S.-donated aircraft has been in limbo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
A SEPtember to remember
Wall Street is taking center stage in Washington this week — CEOs from the biggest retail banks visit Capitol Hill for two days of testimony, and the Federal Reserve is set to deliver another mega, three-quarter-percentage-point rate increase. Who will steal the headlines? It may not actually be a...
POLITICO
White House advisers brace for impact after Biden’s pandemic declaration
BIDEN’S COVID TEAM GETS A SURPRISE — President Joe Biden’s Sunday declaration that the pandemic is over caught his own senior health officials off guard, POLITICO’s Adam Cancryn and Krista report. The president didn’t plan to make major news on Covid-19 on “60 Minutes” nor did...
POLITICO
Action ahead on Electoral Count Act
SPENDY SEPTEMBER — With just a handful of legislative days left before the new fiscal year, negotiations over the stopgap spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown are picking up steam. Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reemphasized his commitment to another aid package for...
POLITICO
Brazil's Bolsonaro unleashed
Global Insider podcastis back with daily episodes this week. Good morning from New York, where it’s Day 2 of the U.N. General Assembly high-level week. Today will see the general debate kick off at around 9 a.m. ET with an address by everyone’s (not-so) favorite bad-boy president, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, and a series of other leaders speaking throughout the day.
Comments / 0