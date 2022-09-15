Read full article on original website
Tom
5d ago
Play stupid games win stupid prizes! If they enforce the law….and these criminals start loosing time on their life behind bars! We the people need to start holding our courts accountable!
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Damaging Hospital Door
A Hopkinsville man was charged with criminal mischief after an incident at Jennie Stuart Health Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Jaymare Peterson was in the hospital waiting room when he attempted to run out of the hospital and damaged a mechanical door causing around $2,000 in damage. He was...
WBKO
Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his brother earlier today. Officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road around 11:30 a.m. A relative drove the gunshot victim to River Place where first responders met them and then transported the victim to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
whopam.com
South Elm Street shooting suspect released on ankle monitor as lawyers work towards resolution
One of the suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was released on an ankle monitor following a hearing in Christian Circuit Court Tuesday morning. Michael Croney appeared before Judge John Atkins with the plan to accept a plea deal, but...
Clerk stabbed during smoke shop robbery; suspect sought
Police in Clarksville are searching for a man who robbed a smoke shop, stabbing the clerk in the process.
clarksvillenow.com
Clerk stabbed multiple times in smoke shop robbery in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A clerk was stabbed several times during a robbery on Riverside Drive Saturday night. At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a man entered Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 N. Riverside Drive, jumped over the counter, stabbed the clerk multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and ran from the scene, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The victim is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail
A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
wnky.com
BGPD in search of individual in connection with package theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department needs your help identifying a subject. If you know who this is or have additional video surveillance, please call 270-393-4000. BGPD says it’s possible additional cases are linked to this incident.
WSMV
Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Stolen Vehicle Investigation
A Clarksville man and woman were charged after a stolen vehicle was located on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they located a stolen vehicle behind the Rodeway Inn after it was seen by city cameras and watched 43-year-old Jonathan Washington get into the vehicle. After...
wnky.com
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
‘Brutal, vicious’: Clarksville community on alert after clerk stabbed at family business
Two minutes is all it took for a man to storm a Clarksville family-owned smoke shop, brutally stab the employee and make off with cash. That's what family members left cleaning up the aftermath Monday at Rony’s Smoke Shop told News 2.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
whopam.com
Two Oak Grove residents facing numerous charges following pursuit
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Oak Grove residents Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, deputies were in the area of Highway 115 attempting to locate an individual wanted on federal warrants from the US Marshal Service. The subject was located operating a vehicle on 115 and a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver—29-year-old Darien Williams-Wright—allegedly failed to stop and sped away. The vehicle was shortly discovered wrecked in a field off Bradshaw Road and Bradshaw-Fidelio Road.
Six Clarksville men convicted on charges of murder, racketeering conspiracy
Six Clarksville men were convicted on Friday for racketeering conspiracy as well as other charges including murder.
whvoradio.com
Friday Trigg County South Road Crash Turns Fatal
A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Charged During Stolen Vehicle Investigation
A vehicle that was reported stolen from a business on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville has been recovered and a woman has been charged Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra was taken from Truck Country Auto Sales sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The car was located by police on East 9th Street later in the day being driven by 20-year-old Infinite Smith.
wkdzradio.com
Cell Phones Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Several cell phones were taken during a burglary at a business on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say three people entered the T-Mobile store through a broken window and took 20 cell phones from the business. The phones have a total value of $12,570. No arrest...
