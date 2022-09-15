ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Xr#Iphone 11#Iphone Xs#Smart Phone#Ios#Focal Point Iphone#Cnet
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts

Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BGR.com

These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now

Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy

Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
INTERNET
ZDNet

iOS 16 brings a surprise new battery charging feature to your iPhone

With the release of iOS 16 for iPhone owners everywhere, Apple has also revealed an unexpected new battery charging feature that could help users decrease their device's carbon footprint. This new charging feature is not among the many features Apple did disclose during the year-long iOS 16 beta, such as...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

The simple new iOS 16 feature iPhone users can’t stop talking about

IOS 16 has been out since Monday, and iPhone owners are already picking out their favorite features of the major update. Unsurprisingly, the redesigned Lock Screen is dominating the conversation. There are already countless YouTube videos, tweets, and TikToks showcasing the creativity that the new Lock Screen supports. But other features that are not quite as obvious are making just as big of a splash, including haptic feedback.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Here's what that orange dot on your iPhone means

No, you're not imagining things. It's really there. If you have looked at your phone and seen an orange dot staring back at you, you don’t need to worry. You can cancel that eye test because you’re not seeing things. That orange dot really is there. But what does that orange dot on your iPhone mean? Is it the government monitoring your phone calls, or is there a more benign, boring reason for it?
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know About the New iPhone OS

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its "Far Out" event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy