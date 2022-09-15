Read full article on original website
Tragic: 3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the...
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy after ‘unruly behavior,’ false gunshot reports this weekend
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds announced on Monday it’s starting a new chaperone policy following false reports of gunshots at the park and ‘unruly behavior’ by minors this weekend. “The safety of our guests and associates has always been Carowinds’ top priority. To be clear,...
Tensions rise over North Carolina school books, course material
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tensions continued to rise in Cabarrus County, North Carolina over school books and course material. On Friday, Cabarrus County Schools’ lawyer released a policy document that would have given board members the power to vote on banning certain materials from school.
First baby arrival at Fort Mill’s new hospital facility
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
‘Heart Transplant from Daniel’: Pair brings special message to Elton John farewell tour in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fans packed into Bank of America Stadium for Sir Elton John’s farewell tour Sunday night, but two of those fans were on a special mission. By the time John’s American leg of his final tour is complete, Steve Hilfiker and Vanessa Blais...
