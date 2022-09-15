ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tragic: 3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the...
Tensions rise over North Carolina school books, course material

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tensions continued to rise in Cabarrus County, North Carolina over school books and course material. On Friday, Cabarrus County Schools’ lawyer released a policy document that would have given board members the power to vote on banning certain materials from school.
First baby arrival at Fort Mill’s new hospital facility

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
