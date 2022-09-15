ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?

The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,284 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $64,972,841 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1HxNTUuJiuMnegCbV33zLA6EX9AHnqK3mr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
u.today

Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading Lower: What's Going On?

The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness Monday morning, led by decreases in the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The Biden Administration signaled support for further crypto enforcement on Friday in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt

Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
MARKETS

