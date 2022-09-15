Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
Patient investors could be rewarded over the long run for buying these top cryptos while the market is uncertain.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?
The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
Is This Ethereum Challenger a Breakout Crypto Investment?
Near Protocol is a relatively new Layer 1 blockchain project trying to supplant Ethereum as the market leader.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Capitalist Arthur Hayes Says Only One Ethereum Chart Matters for Next ETH Bull Market
The co-founder of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX says he’s keeping a close watch on one Ethereum (ETH) chart that he believes could signal a fresh bull cycle for the king altcoin. Arthur Hayes tells his 298,600 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s net issuance is the only chart “that matters” after...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,284 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $64,972,841 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1HxNTUuJiuMnegCbV33zLA6EX9AHnqK3mr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
u.today
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading Lower: What's Going On?
The cryptocurrency market is showing weakness Monday morning, led by decreases in the prices of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. The Biden Administration signaled support for further crypto enforcement on Friday in a series of published reports that follow an executive order U.S. President Joe Biden signed this year on responsible development of digital assets. The reports are pushing regulators to outline risks including the potential for crypto to be used for money laundering or fraud.
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
zycrypto.com
Light At The End Of The Tunnel? Bull Run For Bitcoin And Ethereum On The Horizon
Bitcoin and Ethereum may go for an uphill run before the end of the year. The Ethereum Merge could spark the turnaround for ETH, carrying Bitcoin in its stride. Bitcoin enthusiasts and naysayers express their views on both sides of the divide in community spaces. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Low Calls Ethereum Bottom, Says ETH Primed for New Leg Up
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says that Ethereum (ETH) has likely bottomed out. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,300 Twitter followers that he accumulated ETH during its recent dip below the $1,300 level. “Bought some ETH. Low is in, in...
CoinDesk
Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
Traders Shorting Ethereum Ahead of The Merge, ETH Funding Rates Negative
Traders are shorting ETH as The Merge is set to arrive in a few days. These traders could simply be hedging risk. Meanwhile, the Ethereum PoW token ETHW is receiving a lot of attention as an airdrop is imminent. Ethereum’s Merge is seeing heavy activity in the market, with many...
