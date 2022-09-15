ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 5 days ago

MIAMI, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert and Matthew Stafford are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 2 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKZF9_0hwSDAJp00
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (R) is my No. 2 fantasy football play for Week 2. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Each of my must-start passers rank inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning that they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below.

Several elite quarterbacks performed up to their average draft position in Week 1, but some failed to produce for fantasy teams. Others outperformed expectations and deserve consideration to stay in their lineup.

Herbert, Stafford, Patrick Mahomes , Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Josh Allen , Kyler Murray , Lamar Jackson , Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr also are inside my Top 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUnpZ_0hwSDAJp00
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes while under pressure by Las Vegas Raiders defenders Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Calif. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Justin Herbert

Herbert started his 2022 campaign with a three-touchdown effort against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. I expect this game to be a shootout, with Herbert and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes airing it out.

The Chiefs allowed two passing touchdowns to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 1. They also allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

Herbert totaled six passing touchdowns and a rushing score in two matchups last season against the Chiefs. I expect similar success this week. Look for at least 300 yards and three scores from the Chargers star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2mYs_0hwSDAJp00
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is my No. 2 fantasy football play for Week 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Matthew Stafford

Stafford is my No. 2 option at quarterback for Week 2. The Los Angeles Rams veteran totaled 240 yards in Week 1, but also threw just one score and three interceptions.

The Rams should rebound in spectacular fashion this week, when they host the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons were among the worst pass defenses in the NFL last season. They also just allowed 269 yards and two scores to New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston .

Look for Stafford to provide elite QB1 production Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. He is a near lock for at least 250 passing yards and two scores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IOgB_0hwSDAJp00
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is my No. 7 option for Week 2. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Kyler Murray

Murray is another Top 10 fantasy football play in Week 2. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback will get a matchup against the Raiders, the defense Herbert just scorched for a trio of touchdown passes.

Murray totaled two passing scores and nearly 200 passing yards in Week 1. He also ran for 29 yards on five carries. The Raiders tied for allowing the ninth-most passing scores last season. I expect this game to be a shootout. Look for Murray to find the end zone for two or three total scores and to run for at least 50 yards.

He is my No. 7 option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbkAD_0hwSDAJp00
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr runs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Calif. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Derek Carr

Carr is a fringe starter most weeks in fantasy football. I would recommend starting the Raiders quarterback this week if you are in a league with at least 12 teams and if you are desperate at the position.

Carr tossed two touchdown passes and totaled 295 passing yards in Week 1 against the Chargers. He should be similarly successful this week, when the Raiders host the Cardinals.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just torched the Cardinals for 360 passing yards and five scores in Week 1. The Cardinals also tied for allowing the seventh-most passing scores to quarterbacks last season.

Look for Carr to throw for 300 yards and find the end zone twice in Week 2. He is my No. 10 option.

Carson Wentz

Wentz logged one of the most impressive quarterback performances of Week 1, with 313 passing yards and four scores against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is another fringe play most weeks, but I would plug him again in Week 2 if you need help at the position.

The Commanders will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. The Lions just allowed 243 passing yards to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 1. Hurts also totaled 90 rushing yards and a score on the ground in that Eagles win.

Wentz isn't as good of a runner as Hurts, but is capable of providing some value with his legs. He also should air it out against this beatable defense. The Lions allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season and allowed the third-most points to the position in Week 1.

Wentz is a bit of a risky play, but comes in as my No. 12 option.

Matt Ryan

Ryan is my No. 14 option this week. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback is another risky play, but rewarded his stock owners in Week 1 with 352 passing yards.

I don't expect Ryan to reach that total this week, but he should total more than 250 passing yards and has a shot at multiple touchdown tosses. The Colts will face the Jaguars, who tied the Lions for allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in Week 1, after facing Wentz.

The Jaguars also tied the Lions for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dftlF_0hwSDAJp00
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is my No. 3 fantasy football quarterback for Week 2. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

5. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. HOU

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. TEN

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at LV

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

10. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI

11. Tom Brady , Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

12. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders at DET

13. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at DAL

14. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

15. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

16. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at PHI

17. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

18. Trevor Lawrence , Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

19. Jared Goff , Detroit Lions vs. WAS

20. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at BAL

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Person
Derek Carr
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
