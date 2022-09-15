ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bresee announces passing of his sister

We have some very sad news to pass along this morning.

Bryan Bresee announced via Instagram early Thursday morning that his sister, Ella, has passed away. She was 15 years old.

Ella was diagnosed with cancer early last year. She had been battling brain cancer and was on campus at Clemson last weekend before having to be rushed back home.

In a show of support for his sister, Bresee, his teammates and his coaches all sported T-shirts accompanied with the phrase “Ella Strong” before and after last week’s game.

Bresee returned home to be with his family Sunday.

We will be keeping Bryan and his wonderful family in our thoughts.

