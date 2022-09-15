ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s Last 7pm Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place Tonight

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
Get up to a vantage point to take in Chicago’s final 7 pm sunset of 2022.

The sky has had a rollercoaster of a summer in Chicago this year. We’ve had heatwaves, thunderstorms, and most recently torrential rain that caused flash foods across Chicago’s North Side , all of which came and went sporadically taking it in turns for a spot in the skies above. But that’s Chicago for you, eh?

One thing that can be accurately predicted without a hitch, however, is the time the sun will go down each day, and after a beautiful run of long summer nights, today marks the final 7 pm sunset of 2022 .

Image of a summer sunset over Chicago from Shutterstock

Yes, since March 18 (thanks to the glorious power of Daylight Savings), we’ve enjoyed long days with the sun setting after 7 pm, but today that finally comes to an end.

According to data from Time Hub Zone , the sun will go down at 1900 hours tonight, before calling it a night at 6:58 pm tomorrow

When will the next 7 pm sunset in Chicago be? Well, we’d advise looking away from the screen now. You’ll have to wait until March 18 of 2023, so be sure to make use of this last late sunset. After all, sunsets have technically been getting earlier since the end of June, but this feels like the first reality check of the shorter days we have to look forward to in the latter part of 2022 (and indeed, the beginning of 2023).

It’s not all bad news, at the end of next week we’ll be treated to one of Chicago’s extraordinary bi-annual Chicagohenge events. Peaking around Thursday, September 22, and Friday, September 23, the sun will align perfectly with Chicago’s east-west facing streets for both sunrise and sunset thanks to the fall equinox and Chicago’s grid system.

But hey, fall is still over a week away, so let’s kick back and enjoy the rest of summer, shall we?

See more: Chicagohenge Peaks Next Month: Here’s When And Where To See It

