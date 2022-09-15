ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers star had brutal comment about Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had a pretty brutal take on his former teammate Jameis Winston following Sunday’s win. The Buccaneers beat the Saints 20-10 Sunday thanks in large part to second half struggles on the part of Winston. The New Orleans Saints quarterback threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six to Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards that effectively killed off the game.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida

Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision Week 2

Julio Jones, who landed on his knee last week, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jones didn't practice early in the week but was able to log at least a limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. The veteran WR will reportedly test his knee during pre-game warmups before the team makes an official call on his status. The assumption for much of the week was that the Bucs were merely being cautious with Jones, but the report that this could come down to pre-game warmups is concerning for his availability and potential role even if he is active.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Revamping End Of Game Process

Hackett received a ton of criticism for electing to play for a 64-yard field goal instead of not calling a timeout and going for it on 4th-and-5 with star QB Russell Wilson. He acknowledged during the week he would have handled things differently in hindsight and Denver has spent this week re-examining and revamping their end-of-game decision-making process.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers get mixed Week 2 updates on Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Julio Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have one of the most feared wide receiver groups in the league. Even after losing Antonio Brown to… whatever he did last season, the team still had two top-tier receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They also have Leonard Fournette in the backfield, and they added Julio Jones in the offseason. Tom Brady has a surplus of weapons at his disposal.
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Smashes Tablet During NFL Game As His & Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Continues To Fall Apart

NFL superstar Tom Brady let his frustrations get the best of him during his most recent game on Sunday, September 18. In the third quarter, with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, down 3-0 against the New Orleans Saints, the athlete was seen on the sidelines picking up a Microsoft tablet and smashing it into the ground.After the match — in which the Bucs actually came out victorious with a score of 20-10 — the father-of-three, 45, addressed his actions in a post-game social media video, noting he had both good and "ugly" moments."Sorry for breaking that tablet," he stated,...
TAMPA, FL

