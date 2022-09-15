Read full article on original website
Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL・
NFL Investigating Bruce Arians Over Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Brawl: Report
The NFL is currently investigating the fight that broke out during the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. There’s no love lost between the two rival players, but the league is also looking into retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who may have instigated the on-field altercation.
Buccaneers star had brutal comment about Jameis Winston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had a pretty brutal take on his former teammate Jameis Winston following Sunday’s win. The Buccaneers beat the Saints 20-10 Sunday thanks in large part to second half struggles on the part of Winston. The New Orleans Saints quarterback threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six to Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards that effectively killed off the game.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
NFL
Buccaneers signing WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, expected to elevate him to active roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another well-known receiver. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bucs are signing wideout Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, per a source informed of the situation. The 33-year-old...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision Week 2
Julio Jones, who landed on his knee last week, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jones didn't practice early in the week but was able to log at least a limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. The veteran WR will reportedly test his knee during pre-game warmups before the team makes an official call on his status. The assumption for much of the week was that the Bucs were merely being cautious with Jones, but the report that this could come down to pre-game warmups is concerning for his availability and potential role even if he is active.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Revamping End Of Game Process
Hackett received a ton of criticism for electing to play for a 64-yard field goal instead of not calling a timeout and going for it on 4th-and-5 with star QB Russell Wilson. He acknowledged during the week he would have handled things differently in hindsight and Denver has spent this week re-examining and revamping their end-of-game decision-making process.
Buccaneers get mixed Week 2 updates on Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Julio Jones
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have one of the most feared wide receiver groups in the league. Even after losing Antonio Brown to… whatever he did last season, the team still had two top-tier receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They also have Leonard Fournette in the backfield, and they added Julio Jones in the offseason. Tom Brady has a surplus of weapons at his disposal.
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
saturdaytradition.com
Richard Sherman trolls Russell Wilson on social media for struggles with Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson – a former Wisconsin Badger and Denver Broncos quarterback – has a rough performance going against the Houston Texans. Wilson’s former teammate Richard Sherman is also letting him have it for the struggles. Take a look:. In his second game with Denver and his first...
Tom Brady Smashes Tablet During NFL Game As His & Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Continues To Fall Apart
NFL superstar Tom Brady let his frustrations get the best of him during his most recent game on Sunday, September 18. In the third quarter, with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, down 3-0 against the New Orleans Saints, the athlete was seen on the sidelines picking up a Microsoft tablet and smashing it into the ground.After the match — in which the Bucs actually came out victorious with a score of 20-10 — the father-of-three, 45, addressed his actions in a post-game social media video, noting he had both good and "ugly" moments."Sorry for breaking that tablet," he stated,...
