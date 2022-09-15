ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury

Last night’s Titans-Bills game featured a frightening moment when Bills cornerback Dane Jackson collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds and suffered a neck injury in the process. He was ultimately taken off the field by an ambulance, leading to concerns about his short- and long-term health status. Encouraging reports have since come out on that front, however.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy