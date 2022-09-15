ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury

Last night’s Titans-Bills game featured a frightening moment when Bills cornerback Dane Jackson collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds and suffered a neck injury in the process. He was ultimately taken off the field by an ambulance, leading to concerns about his short- and long-term health status. Encouraging reports have since come out on that front, however.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy defense rankings and streamers Week 3: Cowboys, Chiefs only real options in tough streaming week

Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 3 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascots#Vikings#Dolphins#American Football#Arabian#Texans#Toro#Paint#Sourdough

Comments / 0

Community Policy