Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A tanker truck hauling fuel rolled over and caught fire on I-44 Tuesday morning, leading to the closure of I-44 The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near West Bypass. MoDOT reopened all lanes of I-44 around 10 a.m. Investigators say the...
ksgf.com
UPDATE: Driver Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries in Semi-Truck Fire
(KTTS News) – More information is coming out about a fiery crash that happened on I-44 earlier this morning. A semi-truck hauling fuel crashed and caught fire around 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near exit 75. A spokesperson with the Springfield Police Department says the truck was traveling...
I-44 gas tanker truck crash and burn, major delays I-44 E in Springfield
Screenshot from MoDOT Travelers App camera at Exit 75. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Reports Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. of a crash on I-44 east, halting traffic as a gas tanker crashed and then caught fire. “Eastbound I-44 at West Bypass is shut down and eastbound traffic will be diverted down Chestnut Expressway because of an accident involving a gas...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksgf.com
One lane of Eastbound I-44 Reopens After Semi-Truck Crash
(KTTS News) – A semi-truck hauling fuel crashed and caught fire on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near exit 75 on I-44. The accident has traffic backed up across Springfield as drivers attempt to find a detour. It’s unclear at this time...
ksgf.com
Family Escapes House Fire in East Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) – A cause is not yet known for a Monday evening house fire in east Springfield. The fire happened across the street from the Blackman Road Fire Station around 6 pm. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Battlefield Road. Fire crews say that four children...
‘Potential threat to the community’: SPD still looking for deadly shooting suspect
Springfield Police are investigating after a shooting on North Lyon Avenue near Calhoun Street Friday morning.
House fire at longtime unoccupied structure in Greenwood area
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to the fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested for crawling through window, stabbing victim
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing someone after climbing through their window.
KTTS
Springfield Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Sunday Night
(KTTS News) – Springfield police arrested a suspected drunk driver on Sunday night. Police say that the incident started at Centerfold’s off West Sunshine. The suspect locked his keys in his car and then broke his window to get inside. The suspect then got into the vehicle and headed south on Scenic.
Sheriff confirms identity of body found in Grand Lake
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities confirm the body found in Grand Lake was that of a missing man. >>Previous Article: Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove. Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirms to KOAM that the body was 31-year-old Arslan “Shawn” Khalid. Grand River...
Woman charged after bullet goes through apartment wall
GALENA, Kan. – Prosecutors filed charges today against a woman who allegedly fired a gun, hitting her neighbor through the apartment wall. The shooting happened in Galena’s Foxfire addition. According to the Police Department, 40-year-old Morgan Farren fired a gun in her duplex apartment. Authorities say the bullet went through the wall and hit a resident in the adjoining apartment in the head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
Bullet goes through apartment wall, hits adjoining neighbor
A victim is hit in the forehead after a suspect fires a gun in the adjoining duplex apartment. The victim suffered minor injuries.
KYTV
Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
koamnewsnow.com
Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove
GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
933kwto.com
Escaped Inmate in Newton County
The Newton County Sheriff’s office is searching for an escaped inmate. Michael Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital Sunday when he escaped. Durison is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants when he escaped.
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
ksgf.com
Free Car Seat Checks Tuesday at Taney County Health Department
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Taney County Health Department will be hosting a free car seat check event Tuesday morning. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, 46% of car seats are improperly installed in vehicles. The event this morning will check to see...
Comments / 0