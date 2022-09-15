ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butterfield, MO

News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash

PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Butterfield, MO
Missouri Accidents
Missouri Crime & Safety
ksgf.com

One lane of Eastbound I-44 Reopens After Semi-Truck Crash

(KTTS News) – A semi-truck hauling fuel crashed and caught fire on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near exit 75 on I-44. The accident has traffic backed up across Springfield as drivers attempt to find a detour. It’s unclear at this time...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Family Escapes House Fire in East Springfield Monday

(KTTS News) – A cause is not yet known for a Monday evening house fire in east Springfield. The fire happened across the street from the Blackman Road Fire Station around 6 pm. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Battlefield Road. Fire crews say that four children...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Zero Turn Mower#Osha#Traffic Accident
KTTS

Springfield Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Sunday Night

(KTTS News) – Springfield police arrested a suspected drunk driver on Sunday night. Police say that the incident started at Centerfold’s off West Sunshine. The suspect locked his keys in his car and then broke his window to get inside. The suspect then got into the vehicle and headed south on Scenic.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman charged after bullet goes through apartment wall

GALENA, Kan. – Prosecutors filed charges today against a woman who allegedly fired a gun, hitting her neighbor through the apartment wall. The shooting happened in Galena’s Foxfire addition. According to the Police Department, 40-year-old Morgan Farren fired a gun in her duplex apartment. Authorities say the bullet went through the wall and hit a resident in the adjoining apartment in the head.
GALENA, KS
KYTV

Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
AURORA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
GROVE, OK
933kwto.com

Escaped Inmate in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff’s office is searching for an escaped inmate. Michael Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital Sunday when he escaped. Durison is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants when he escaped.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Free Car Seat Checks Tuesday at Taney County Health Department

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Taney County Health Department will be hosting a free car seat check event Tuesday morning. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, 46% of car seats are improperly installed in vehicles. The event this morning will check to see...
TANEY COUNTY, MO

