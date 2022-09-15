Read full article on original website
City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species. The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building, Hidden Redland Sanctuary Helps Visitors Reconnect With Nature
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building. Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t...
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
WSVN-TV
Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
Click10.com
Videos of close calls show need for protective bike lines, activist says
WESTON, Fla. – Witness videos show drivers and cyclists during close calls in South Florida. From Broward to Miami-Dade counties, Kurt Kaminer said although drivers need to learn how to share the road, there is also a need for infrastructure improvements. In one of the recent videos in Weston,...
WSVN-TV
US Coast Guard rescues dog trapped in canal in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was trapped in a canal was rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard. The incident happened near Hot Water Canal at around 1 p.m., Saturday. The dog, called Bunny, did not lose her tags while she was in the water and...
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’
To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
Click10.com
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
850wftl.com
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
floridabulldog.org
Surfside, still shaken by condo collapse, caught up in conflict-of-interest allegations involving vice mayor and his construction company
Prior to his run for a Surfside Town Commission seat, Jeffrey Rose received stern guidance from Miami-Dade’s ethics watchdog about not voting on matters in which his construction business and his clients “would or might, directly or indirectly, profit or be enhanced.”. Yet, six months into his tenure...
NBC Miami
2 Detained After Reported Bomb Threat at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO
Two people were detained after a reported bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday night, officials said. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the report of a bomb threat at the airport around 8:30 p.m. Deputies detained two people who were involved, officials said. A security sweep...
Click10.com
Police: 3 people shot in northwest Miami-Dade, suspect in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A street turned into a shooting scene in northwest Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning after police say three people were shot. The suspected shooter, a man in a wheelchair, returned to the scene before being taken into custody. It all went down on the corner...
wlrn.org
Broward School district approves $21.6 settlement for partial roof collapse case
The Broward School Board has approved a settlement from its insurance company for $21.6 million for last year’s partial roof collapse at an Oakland Park middle school. When the roof fell in at James S. Rickards Middle, more than 10 people were taken to the hospital after evacuating. Scared and confused children evacuated after the roof over the media center, or library, collapsed mid-morning. Many ditched their belongings as they hurried away.
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive
With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest
Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
Click10.com
Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Woman arrested in Broward for battery on 11-year-old student
A 50-year-old Sabrina Thomas was arrested by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit after a viral video circulating on social media showed her striking an 11-year-old sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. According to the police report shortly after 3:10 p.m., on Tuesday, September 13,...
