Fort Lauderdale, FL

luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL)

Lantana is a town with a population of about 11,000 that sits along the Atlantic coast in Florida's Palm Beach County. It's bordered by Lake Worth to the north and Boynton...
LANTANA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive

With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
thenextmiami.com

‘Iconic’ 80-Story Brickell Avenue Tower Gets Green Light To Move Forward

Brickell Avenue’s First Miami Presbyterian Church won approval to sell land to developers this week, paving the way for an iconic 80-story residential tower, according to the Herald. A sale contract to the developers is now being finalized, church leaders told the paper. The new tower is reportedly being...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

This Hidden Sanctuary is Helping Visitors Reconnect With Nature in Redland

South Floridians don't need to board a plane to see lush gardens, grand vistas, Asian-inspired architecture and historic structures, when this hidden tropical oasis exists right in their backyard. As soon as you step onto the grounds of the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary located on a 20-acre protected forest in...
REDLAND, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower

A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida

After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale

A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

