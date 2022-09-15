Read full article on original website
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
WSVN-TV
Coconut Grove’s iconic Mayfair House Hotel & Gardens reopens after renovations
The Mayfair Hotel would like you to be their guest. The iconic Coconut Grove hotel is back, and it’s featuring the kind of fresh changes you can only get with two years of renovations. The Mayfair Hotel is once again the mayfair-est of them all. The landmark hotel looks...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL)
Lantana is a town with a population of about 11,000 that sits along the Atlantic coast in Florida’s Palm Beach County. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL) It’s bordered by Lake Worth to the north and Boynton...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building, Hidden Redland Sanctuary Helps Visitors Reconnect With Nature
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building. Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t...
With more than 1,500 new apartments in sight, Delray Beach also wants new businesses to thrive
With more than 1,500 apartments in development, Delray Beach’s Congress Avenue has quickly become fertile ground for developers looking to build new housing in a city with that has a scarcity of available land. While city officials are encouraging growth in the area and recognize housing continues to be a major need in the city, they’re also trying to strike a balance and make sure it doesn’t ...
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
‘Iconic’ 80-Story Brickell Avenue Tower Gets Green Light To Move Forward
Brickell Avenue’s First Miami Presbyterian Church won approval to sell land to developers this week, paving the way for an iconic 80-story residential tower, according to the Herald. A sale contract to the developers is now being finalized, church leaders told the paper. The new tower is reportedly being...
Thompson Hospitality Bringing Willie T’s Seafood Shack Brand to Fort Lauderdale
Get ready for gulf shrimp, grilled salmon, crab cakes, and more
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
NBC Miami
This Hidden Sanctuary is Helping Visitors Reconnect With Nature in Redland
South Floridians don't need to board a plane to see lush gardens, grand vistas, Asian-inspired architecture and historic structures, when this hidden tropical oasis exists right in their backyard. As soon as you step onto the grounds of the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary located on a 20-acre protected forest in...
The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower
A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida
After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
WSVN-TV
US Coast Guard rescues dog trapped in canal in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was trapped in a canal was rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard. The incident happened near Hot Water Canal at around 1 p.m., Saturday. The dog, called Bunny, did not lose her tags while she was in the water and...
City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species. The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
Tensions Rise, Police Escort Resident Out at NSID Meeting Following Comments on Heron Bay Land Purchase
At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, North Springs Improvement District gave the city of Parkland an ultimatum: Either approve your contract to purchase part of the former Heron Bay Golf Course, or we will select East Coast Developers to purchase the property. The development comes as both East Coast...
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
The allure of Hollywood comes to life through the residents of the St. Francis Hotel
In 1975, photographer Penny Wolin checked into the St. Francis Hotel in Hollywood — a place of dreamers and misfits who called the residential hotel home. There, the myth of Hollywood became real.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Breweries in Fort Lauderdale
A dozen years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find a locally brewed beer anywhere in South Florida. These days, South Floridians are lucky to be living in a beer lover's paradise, where passionate local brewers craft a seemingly endless variety of IPAs, lagers, and experimental brews. A growing list of independent brewhouses are making some truly incredible suds, and while some breweries like to keep it traditional and true to style, others are working with unusual flavors and brewing methods.
