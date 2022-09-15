Read full article on original website
Chevy EVs Are For Everyone In New Ad: Video
GM is making a pivot to all-electric powertrains with plans to debut a long list of new EV models, including several set to bear a Chevy Bow Tie badge. Now, GM is underlining its commitment to offer an EV for everyone with the following Chevy video advertisement. Clocking in at...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Super Cruise Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the current fifth-gen luxury SUV, ushering in a number of critical updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Notably, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently unavailable to order with the GM Super Cruise feature.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3LT: The Well-Equipped Trim Level
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is mainly intended to be a budget-minded electric crossover for those who want a relatively inexpensive way to make the transition away from a combustion engine vehicle. There will always be consumers who prefer to load their vehicle up with equipment, however, which is where the handsomely equipped 2024 Chevy Equinox EV 3LT comes into play.
Owner Has Had This 1968 Chevelle SS Restomod For 20 Years: Video
To enthusiasts, cars are much more than conveyance from A to B. These machines have personality, and every so often, you meet the right one and never want to let go. Such is the case for the owner featured in the following video, who has owned his 1968 Chevelle SS for the last 20 years.
Adorable 1953 Chevy Corvette Pedal Car For Sale
With its iconic design and distinct place in automotive history, the 1953 Chevy Corvette is the dream car of fans and enthusiasts far and wide. Now, those who have been dreaming about owning one have an opportunity to do just that thanks to a unique opportunity, though there is a catch: this particular 1953 Corvette is a zero-emission vehicle and it can only hold one passenger who is willing to pedal it themselves. As you may have guessed by now, that’s because this Corvette is a pedal car for kids.
Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $750 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Colorado discount offers $750 off the 2022 Colorado. A $1,000 accessory allowance on both models is also available, as eligible GM and associated accessories include sport bar, bedliner, tubular nudge bar, assist steps, wheels, and more as part of Chevy Truck Month. In addition, a...
Poll: Is The New GM Vehicle Configurator Better Than The Old One?
Visitors to any of the four GM brand websites for the North American markets may have noticed the automaker has rolled out a new configurator tool for the 2023 model year, which serves the same purpose as the outgoing configurator and displays similar information, albeit with a different layout that one might argue is cleaner and easier to read. We’ve used the configurator tool quite a bit in recent weeks and are now left wondering, do visitors to GM’s site prefer the new layout, or would they rather stick with the old design?
Chevy Trax Was Running At 9 Days Supply In August 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Trax crossover was running at a nine-day supply as of the beginning of September, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s go-to-market situation. The optimal supply figure for the U.S. auto industry is generally considered to be 60 days. The nine-day figure...
Here Are The 2023 Buick Enclave Towing Capacities
The 2023 Buick Enclave is the sixth model year for the second-generation crossover, introducing a few updates and changes as compared to the refreshed 2022 model-year vehicle. Now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the 2023 Buick Enclave towing capacities with the following spec breakdown. Under the hood,...
Chevy Equinox Running At 15 Days Supply In September 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Equinox crossover was running at a 15-day supply as of the beginning of September, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s go-to-market situation. The optimal supply figure for the U.S. auto industry is generally considered to be 60 days. There are currently 12,000 units of the Chevy Equinox in transit.
Buick Says It Has Too Many Dealerships
GM is making a pivot to all-electric powertrains, and the Buick brand is going along for the ride. However, the EV transition will likely include fewer Buick dealerships, as indicated by recent comments made by a GM executive. Per Detroit Free Press, global vice president of Buick and GMC, Duncan...
GMC Acadia Wins Strategic Vision 2022 Total Quality Award
Strategic Vision, an international consulting and advisory service company, recently announced the winners of the latest 2022 Total Quality Awards. The GMC Acadia took top honors in the Mid-Size CUV category. The Total Quality Awards are based on the results of Strategic Vision’s annual Total Quality Impact Report, with the...
Ford Might Already Be Benchmarking The 2023 Corvette Z06
The mid-engine 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 represents the highest levels of performance within the current Corvette C8 lineup, delivering race-inspired, agile handling and the world’s most powerful atmospheric V8 gasoline engine in a production car, resulting in one of the most sought-after performance vehicles on the market today. Production of the 2023 Z06 will begin soon, but at least one example appears to be in the hands of GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, as GM Authority spied a C8 Corvette Z06 within FoMoCo facilities.
2023 Chevy Equinox Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Equinox introduces a few changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year, and now, interested customers and fans can spec the crossover as they see fit with the official online configurator. A total of four trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top...
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Wins Two EyesOn Design Awards
GM unveiled the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in July, giving us an eyeful of the luxury brand’s upcoming all-electric halo sedan. Now, the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car has been recognized with not one, but two EyesOn Design Awards. The latest 2022 EyesOn Design Awards were handed out at the...
Colorado Teardrops Developing New Line Of EV Friendly Camping Trailers
Boulder, Colorado-based company Colorado Teardrops has begun development on a new teardrop camper trailer intended specifically for EV owners. The patent-pending trailer will be offered in three guises: a compact teardrop-style model known as The Boulder, a 17-foot version known as The Golden and a large 27-foot range-topper dubbed The Denver. All models will utilize an aerodynamic design intended to maximize the range of the EV that’s pulling it, along with an auxiliary battery pack that can be used to charge the tow vehicle. Colorado Teardrops says the battery capacity for the Boulder will sit at 75 kWh, while the Denver will offer up to 200 kWh. These onboard batteries will be so robust, in fact, that an EV with an estimated 300 miles of range would actually have a longer estimated range with the trailer attached, the company claims.
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Units Built Without Functional Power Outlets
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is the fourth model year of the latest fourth-generation light-duty pickup, debuting a number of important changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that some units of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 will be built without functional power outlets.
