‘A big milestone’: Rock’n Vodka surpasses half-million dollars invested in Rockford-based company

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockrivercurrent.com
New name, expanded menu as Fuego Nuevo Grill prepares to move into its new Rockford home
ROCKFORD — Fuego Nuevo Grill is preparing to change locations and names as the restaurant works toward opening its new location in November. Owner Jose Chavez plans to focus on the authenticity of the cuisine and expanding its menu as he ventures to the new spot, which will be called Chavez Mexican Restaurante.
rockrivercurrent.com
Tour De North End returns for 11th year to highlight Rockford businesses and gather cyclists
ROCKFORD — The Tour De North End bike festival returns this Saturday featuring various local businesses, live music and prizes for cyclists. This is the 11th year for the annual event, which highlights the city’s North End neighborhood and draws guests to more than 15 participating businesses. Cyclists...
rockrivercurrent.com
New partnership opens part of the Coronado that hasn’t had regular guests in roughly 70 years
ROCKFORD — When Hard Rock Rockford President Geno Iafrate first sat down in the Coronado Performing Arts Center he was in awe. Then he was puzzled. Iafrate had purchased last-minute tickets to a Queen tribute band and was seated at the very top of the balcony in the historic downtown theater.
rockrivercurrent.com
COVID testing site closing at College of Medicne, moving to west Rockford
ROCKFORD — The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., will close Friday and be replaced by a new testing site on the city’s west side. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave., will offer free PCR testing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockrivercurrent.com
‘A great staple’: Greenwich Village Art Fair marks 74th year in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The longest running art fair of its kind in the Midwest took over Riverfront Museum Park this weekend. The 74th Greenwich Village Art Fair featured juried artists, live music, children’s art activities, vendors selling all types of art and handmade crafts, food trucks, cocktails and other activities. It was held outdoors at the museum park, which includes the Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.
rockrivercurrent.com
$300K in grants to support workforce development, tourism in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The city has been awarded nearly $300,000 in state grants to promote economic recovery after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants come from the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act to heal the economic after-effects of the pandemic.
rockrivercurrent.com
On the 40th anniversary of Banned Books Week, some Rockford schools embrace what’s challenged
ROCKFORD — Inside the library at Kennedy Middle School, librarian Brooke Imbach has curated a selection of books designed to reflect the interests and needs of the students she serves. That effort leads to a diverse selection of roughly 8,000 titles on everything from sports to science fiction and...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford clergy members show support for ending cash bail in Illinois
ROCKFORD — Clergy members joined with Democratic state Rep. Maurice West on Monday to voice their support for the end of cash bail in Illinois. The SAFE-T Act, which abolishes cash bail in Illinois starting Jan. 1, has become a boiling political talking point in the runup to the November election. Critics of the act have said it will result in the release of hundreds of dangerous criminals, hinder police officers’ ability to do their job and put the public in danger.
Comments / 0