Take 5 winner in Norwich
NORWICH, NY – Someone in Norwich purchased the sole top-prize winning ticket in Wednesday’s Take 5 midday drawing.
According to the New York State Lottery, the winning numbers were sold at the Speedway located at 6157 Route 12 just north of the city.
The ticket was worth $18,563.50.
The winning numbers were 5-9-21-23-29.
