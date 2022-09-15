ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy defense rankings and streamers Week 3: Cowboys, Chiefs only real options in tough streaming week

Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 3 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RUMOR: AFC team interested in trading for Jets’ Corey Davis

The New York Jets’ rebuild is going pretty decently at the moment. They are adding young players at every position to build a strong roster. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is emerging as a true stud after a two-touchdown performance, so it may make sense to lean into him as the WR1. Meanwhile, Corey Davis is becoming more expendable.
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football Week 2 inactives: Status for Alvin Kamara, Tee Higgins and more

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
NFL

