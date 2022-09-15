Read full article on original website
Ohio credit transfer initiatives help to make the process for transfer students simple
In fall 2021, 241 students took their first classes at Miami University. But it wasn’t their first year in college — they were transfer students. Gigi Garceau, a junior psychology major from Cleveland, attended American University in Washington before transferring to Miami. Garceau said she decided to transfer due to a combination of the tuition cost and the highly competitive environment at American.
Students of Song: Miami’s newest choir for social justice
Miami University’s peer-run social justice choir, Students of Song, launched in spring 2022 and is building momentum toward a showcase in spring 2023. Founding president Diana Kwak, a sophomore choral and general music education major, explained the choir’s purpose. “Students of Song emerged as a way for music...
Parking changes on campus lead to student confusion
After Miami University announced a new zonal parking system, some students are left confused, but Miami officials hope that the change will help decongest lots. The changes came in early August and divided commuters and residents among three outer lots: Chestnut Fields, Ditmer and West Millett. First-year students are required to park in the West Millett lot. However, upperclassmen may purchase a permit for Ditmer or Chestnut Fields.
