Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
PS5 With Detachable Hard Drive Coming In 2023 - Report
A new version of the PlayStation 5 will be released in 2023 featuring a detachable disk drive, according to a new report from Tom Henderson at Insider-Gaming. Henderson reported that the console will launch about a year from now in September 2023. Sources told the site that this new model of the PS5 has been in production since the PS5 launched in November 2020.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Losing 12 Games On September 30
As it does every month, Microsoft is removing more games from the Game Pass library soon. In a blog post, Microsoft confirmed that a dozen titles from the catalog are leaving on September 30. These include titles across Xbox, PC, and streaming, along with games from the EA Play catalog...
Gamespot
Xbox Series X Update Finally Makes Xbox One Game Discs Playable Offline
A recent Xbox Series X update has changed a DRM feature on that console, as you'll now be able to play Xbox One discs on the current-gen console without needing to be connected to the internet. Microsoft confirmed online check-ins will no longer be required thanks to the update, which had been spotted by fans earlier this month.
Gamespot
Deathloop Director Gives Fans Tips As Game Finally Launches On Xbox Series X|S
Deathloop is finally available on Xbox Series X|S consoles from today, and with the game also available through Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions, it's a safe bet that the Arkane-developed game is about to experience big download numbers this week. A first-person shooter that mixes time travel with a beautiful art direction and gameplay that encourages players to explore the island of Blackreef, Deathloop's learning curve can be daunting in its opening hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Closed Endgame Beta Coming Soon
Blizzard has announced a closed beta for Diablo 4, focusing on its endgame content. The upcoming beta will focus on testing Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and other post-game content. Announced via a blog post, Diablo 4 will be holding a closed beta starting sometime in the next few months, focused entirely...
Gamespot
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 New Weapons: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has unleashed a flurry of exciting new locations to explore, mechanics to try out, and items to experiment with. But the main thing you'll be using in the game's battle royale experience is the deadly arsenal of weapons, and as usual, this season has changed things up in that department, too. We've compiled a list of all of the weapons that have been vaulted this season, as well as a list of which weapons have been unvaulted or freshly added to the game. Here's a round up of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Gamespot
GTA 6: Industry Vets Give Devs At Rockstar Support Following Leaks
Details about and footage of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, leaked over the weekend. Someone, by some means, obtained what was believed to be a trove of assets for the game in one of the biggest gaming leaks in recent memory. Developers from across the industry have reacted to the fallout, sharing sympathy for the developers at Rockstar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta-- Best Perks And How They Work
Infinity Ward is wrapping up a PlayStation-exclusive first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta. The crossplay beta weekend is coming up, and we're highlighting all the perks available in the game. Modern Warfare 2 makes some pretty significant changes to Call of Duty's perk system, so we're going to break down everything you need to know about using perks this year.
Gamespot
Best-Selling Games And Consoles Of August 2022 Revealed: Madden And PS5 Top The Charts
The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, this one covering August 2022, showing which games and consoles sold the best in the US. The report also shines a light on how the US games industry is performing overall. Total spending across games, consoles, and accessories reached $4.10...
MLB・
Gamespot
GTA 6 Leak and Gameplay Details, Explained | GameSpot News
Well, what else is there to talk about? The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak. How did it happen? What was in it? What is Rockstar’s response? Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest leak the gaming industry has ever seen. Now, before we get into this,...
Gamespot
GTA Forums Remove GTA 6 Leak Posts To Avoid Being "Obliterated" By Take-Two
After a massive GTA 6 leak saw pre-alpha footage circulate across the internet, two of the biggest Grand Theft Auto online communities have reportedly been instructed to remove any links to the content or risk being "obliterated" by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive. GTAForums (via Tom Henderson) and the...
Gamespot
World's Biggest Gaming Company, Tencent, Hires Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden
Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden has announced his next move. He recently joined Chinese technology company Tencent, which is the biggest gaming company on Earth, to become a strategic advisor. He made the announcement on LinkedIn (via VGC). "In this new role, I hope to advise, assist, and support the...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 PSA: Xur Has Two Sets Of Rare Armor Available This Week
A new weekend in Destiny 2 is usually a good opportunity to stock up on Exotic arms and armor from Xur, the roaming game show host and arms dealer. Xur also sells a selection of Legendary-class gear, and this weekend, the Agent of the Nine is offering double the usual amount of limited edition armor that he normally carries.
Gamespot
Construction Simulator - Extended Edition
Sign In to follow. Follow Construction Simulator - Extended Edition, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Areigna Tactics
Sign In to follow. Follow Areigna Tactics, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Planet Barren Objective
Sign In to follow. Follow Planet Barren Objective, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
TimeLine Walker Dark World
Sign In to follow. Follow TimeLine Walker Dark World, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
The Slaughterday
Sign In to follow. Follow The Slaughterday, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0