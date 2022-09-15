Read full article on original website
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Enter the Anastasia Contest Today!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Kalamazoo at last! Anastasia at Miller Auditorium – October 7th, 2022 7:30pm Performance. From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show...
Photos: 10th Annual ACF / GRBC Chef Brew Challenge Launch Party
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Another annual brew launch party in the books! On Thursday, Sept. 15, the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids hosted its 10th annual Grand Rapids ACF / GRBC brew launch event at Grand Rapids Brewing Co. According to ACF, the three-hour event featured fresh...
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
Gallery: First weekend of ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize started on Thursday in Grand Rapids. The competition runs through Oct. 2. See photos from the first weekend:. Stick with News 8 for ArtPrize coverage throughout the competition. Now on WOODTV.com, find guides on getting around Grand Rapids, voting this year and buying the art.
Meet the Artists: Deanna Taylor's 'Nature's Beauty'
Deanna Taylor's acrylic on canvas art is featured at Sundance Bar and Grill in downtown Grand Rapids for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 17, 2022)
Indoor Play Park with Trampolines, Rope Courses, Laser Tag, Arcade Reopening in Grand Rapids
An indoor family play facility that shuttered at the start of the pandemic is opening back up. Launch Entertainment is relaunching at the Shops at CenterPoint at 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. Jeff Todd, senior vice president of business development at Launch tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,. With...
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen
This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Winner announced for Consumers Energy 2022 SmartArt contest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8) – Leaders from Consumers Energy, ArtPrize, and Grand Rapids Public Schools have announced that GRPS sophomore Eleanor Broberg won the 2022 SmartArt competition at ArtPrize with her artwork called The Metamorphosis. The SmartArt contest is an annual student art competition focused on clean energy-related subjects.
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
A luxury apartment with a focus on community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What’s the difference between a traditional apartment complex and luxury apartment dwellings that really focus on community? We found the answer when we visited the Townhomes at Two Rivers in Lowell. Rachael got the chance to visit this newly built community, with lots of amenities and a strong sense of community!
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Everything purchased will benefit students in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, the U.P., Detroit and beyond
Driving home care, kindness and learning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —For many, retirement is a time to wind down and start to enjoy life after the workforce. For Rick Blauwkamp retirement meant doing something different. Rick became a bus driver for Holland Christian schools after he retired in 2010. Very quickly into retirement Rick realized that retirement can mean more than just taking it easy and “doing nothing”. Looking for something to do he decided it would be fun to become a bus driver. That is when he started working at Holland Christian Schools.
Major construction on I-96 in Grand Rapids begins Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the window for road construction closes for the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces freeway closures beginning this week. A section of I-96 on Grand Rapids' northwest side is closing one direction at a time beginning on Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting...
48 Convis Street
Great opportunity to get into a newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Battle Creek! With features like a brand new kitchen, Master bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet, attached garage, and a good sized living room you won't want to miss out! The property is currently a single family residence, but it used to be a duplex. Could be converted back into a duplex if wanted. *Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all information*
Grand Rapids, MI USA
I am out walking my dog Perle, and I saw this laying face down on the sidewalk. I thought it was trash or some thing a little kid lost on the way home from school or the park but it turns out it was a fun little game. Grand Rapids,...
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customers
A cannabis dispensary in New Haven is now serving recreational customers. On September 15, 2022, the cannabis dispensary chain New Standard Cannabis in Grand Haven, Michigan, expanded its services to offer recreational sales. Previously, the dispensary opened in June 2021 and sold cannabis products for medical use only.
