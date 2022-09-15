GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —For many, retirement is a time to wind down and start to enjoy life after the workforce. For Rick Blauwkamp retirement meant doing something different. Rick became a bus driver for Holland Christian schools after he retired in 2010. Very quickly into retirement Rick realized that retirement can mean more than just taking it easy and “doing nothing”. Looking for something to do he decided it would be fun to become a bus driver. That is when he started working at Holland Christian Schools.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO