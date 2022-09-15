Dry air hangs around a little while longer

We get one more day of ideal weather! It'll be warm today in the upper 80s, but humidity will still be relatively low. By tonight east winds kick in and we notice a gradual increase in humidity throughout Friday. We might see a few coastal showers Friday, but overall most will stay dry.

This weekend is normal summertime weather along the Gulf Coast. Humidity is back, temperatures are in the upper 80s and we could see a few popup t-storms.

Next week looks hotter in the low 90s with mostly dry weather.

Tropical Storm Fiona formed Wednesday night in the Atlantic.

The forecast track in the near future is for a slight strengthening and with westward motion towards Puerto Rico this weekend. After this weekend and into next week is where the forecast gets trickier.

The upper pattern may benefit us in the long run. Much guidance seems to think we'll see a trough digging down in the northern Atlantic next week. This would allow a weakness in the ridge sitting over the Atlantic and leave an opportunity for Fiona to turn north into the Atlantic. This would be great for the Gulf of Mexico region! However, there remains a great deal of uncertainty thanks to a few things.

#1 we need to see how Fiona organizes over the next 3-5 days. A stronger storm would likely feel the weakness in the ridge and turn north before nearing the Gulf of Mexico.

#2 we need to see how Fiona interacts with the islands. If the storm weakens enough it could allow the systems to nudge a little further west.

#3 we need to watch steering patterns next week. If the storm is weak enough it might not feel the full weakness in the ridge of high pressure and not turn very quickly. This seems to be the less likely scenario right now, but with so many unknowns we'll still keep an eye on Fiona.

Fortunately we have plenty of time to watch it and we have not threats to our area through the next 5 days!

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies. Warm, low humidity. Very pleasant. High: 88.

Winds: E 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Sun to partly cloudy. Little more humid, still nice. Low: S 72, N 63. High: 89.

SATURDAY:

Sun to partly cloudy. Few coastal showers. Bit more humid.

Low: S 73, N 65. High: 89.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Bit more humid. Very warm. Isolated shower.

Low: S 75, N 70. High: 89.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Bit more humid. Very warm. Isolated shower.

Low: S 75, N 70. High: 89.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Very warm, little less humid. Dry. Low: S 74, N 68. High: 89.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Very warm, little less humid. Dry. Low: S 74, N 68. High: 89.