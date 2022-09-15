ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gleason, WI

wxpr.org

Police ask for help finding missing Lac du Flambeau man

Harvey La Belle was last seen Sunday evening. The 84-year-old Lac du Flambeau man has dementia and lives by himself. Family went to check on him Monday morning around 11:00 and couldn’t find him. Police say Harvey loves to walk around the town of Lac du Flambeau. Anyone who...
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Sept. 15

Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 16, 2022

He was born on April 20, 1983, in Wausau, son of Richard Burch and the late Gayle (Habeck) Burch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. After school he began his working career at Ferguson as the warehouse manager. He exceeded expectations and made many friends along the way. After moving on from Ferguson, he most recently had worked at UMR, processing claims. ??
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Merrill man charged in crash resulting in 8-year-old Gleason boy's death

A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County court yesterday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A judge set 41-year-old John Lahti’s bond at $500,000, the harshest bond allowable for that charge. Police say Lahti...
MERRILL, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Reported During Northwoods Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning crash that involved four motorcycles in Lincoln County. Michael Tyloch was killed around 10 am Saturday just north of Hwy U on Hwy A near the Tomahawk Speedway. According to the Sheriff’s Dept, two motorcycles were...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher

Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

8-year-old boy dies in Lincoln County car crash

A 41-year-old Merrill man is in custody for drinking while driving after a fatal crash involving an 8-year-old boy. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 17 at Sunset Road near the town of Merrill. They say John Lahti, a...
MERRILL, WI
tomahawkleader.com

One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley

TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Homicide charge expected in weekend crash that left 8-year-old boy dead

A 41-year-old Merrill man is expected to face homicide charges after a crash Saturday that left an 8-year-old boy dead and a woman critically injured, police say. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 17 near Sunrise Road in the town of Merrill. Multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with several troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in motorcycle crash

UPDATE: Police say one person is dead and three other people were injured in a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Police say that one...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Tomahawk-area motorcycle crash

Police have identified the man killed in a crash Saturday morning that involved four motorcycles as 67-year-olld Michael Tyloch. The crash was reported on Lincoln County Hwy. A at about 10 a.m. Saturday. The area was just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say two motorcycles were preparing to make a turn when two other cyclists collided with them.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal weekend crash

Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead. John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.
MERRILL, WI
antigotimes.com

Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.
ANTIGO, WI

