Read full article on original website
Related
soultracks.com
World Premiere: DMo! and Moonchild's Amber Navran are in the "FriendZone"
(September 19, 2022) Chicago native singer and songwriter DMo! (also known as D Maurice) has been a fixture in the indie soul community for two decades, both as a solo artist and as part of the talented team that has worked with Indie Soul King Eric Roberson. We love DMo!...
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Danny Toeman shines on "Feel My Soul"
(September 20, 2022) Danny Toeman knows that he’s not the archetypal blues or soul man, but he’s betting that it won’t matter once you hear him sing. That’s a bet the Brit is bound to win. “Feel My Soul” puts Toeman in front of the classic soul setting. He could have been playing in Muscle Shoals or Memphis with those tightly harmonized horns, the electric organ and those Steve Cropper guitar riffs.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Eric Seats delivers a cool groove on "Turns Me On"
(September 18, 2022) Give a drummer/producer an opportunity to make their beats shine in the studio and they will be happy to oblige. Eric Seats’ father was a major inspiration as a drummer himself, which was more than enough for the younger Seats in deciding his career vision. And his hard work delivered a very respectful career behind the scenes. Since 1997, his Key Beats, Inc. production house has been responsible for hits by R&B and Hip-Hop’s elite like Missy Elliott and Aaliyah, and as a studio musician/composer Seats has worked with Tamia, Patti LaBelle and gospel group The Soul Seekers.
soultracks.com
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Bridgerton’ Star Adjoa Andoh to Narrate Nature Series ‘Chasing the Rains’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Adjoa Andoh is narrating “Chasing the Rains,” an upcoming four-part docuseries on African wildlife, Variety can exclusively reveal. Andoh is perhaps best know as “Bridgerton’s” Lady Danbury and has also appeared in “The Witcher” and “Silent Witness” as well as numerous theatrical productions. Produced by Love Nature and Sky Nature and created by Maramedia (“Stormborn”), the docuseries promises to take viewers “into one of the most majestic, unspoiled and rarely filmed areas in Africa” in an exploration of how wildlife – including cheetahs, hyenas and elephants – survive the cycles of draught and rainfall. The series, which will launch in December on Love...
Comments / 0