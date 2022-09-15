Read full article on original website
Appomattox girls can join Girl Scouts for free this fall
Thanks to a generous gift, all girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline by Sept. 30 will receive a free membership for the upcoming membership year (Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023). Co-leaders can join for free with a new troop of eight or more girls. Learn more...
Happiness is 4-H: Rabbits. Chickens. Goats. Sheep. Pigs. Cattle.
Do you have a child who would like to learn more about these animals? Appomattox 4-H has just recently added an additional small and large livestock club, called the Appomattox Country Kids 4-H Livestock Club. The club members will learn about care, handling and showing of the various livestock species. This club will be for youth ages nine and up. It is helpful if they have their own animal but not necessary at the beginning.
Gail Webb Craft
Gail Webb Craft, 78, of Appomattox, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was the loving wife of William H. “Willie” Craft. Born in Appomattox County, on July 3, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Ruby Jenkins Webb and George Monroe Webb. Gail was a member of Grace Hills Baptist Church where she worked with the Good Neighbor Ministry. She graduated from Appomattox High School and retired from Farmers Bank after 40 years of service. Prior to her retirement she had been promoted to Vice President and Branch Manager.
Appomattox UDC awards two new scholarships
The Appomattox United Daughters of the Confederacy awarded scholarships to two of their Children of the Confederacy members for the 2022-2023 school year: Laural Williams, who will be attending Longwood College in Farmville, and Autumn Shook, who will be attending William and Mary College in Williamsburg. The Appomattox United Daughters...
