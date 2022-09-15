Do you have a child who would like to learn more about these animals? Appomattox 4-H has just recently added an additional small and large livestock club, called the Appomattox Country Kids 4-H Livestock Club. The club members will learn about care, handling and showing of the various livestock species. This club will be for youth ages nine and up. It is helpful if they have their own animal but not necessary at the beginning.

APPOMATTOX, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO