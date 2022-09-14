Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Youngkin administration overhauls policy for Virginia transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education released new policies Friday detailing how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender with a heavy emphasis on parental rights. The new policies direct schools to only recognize "transgender students" if the child's parent has requested in writing that the school address their...
Where Virginia school divisions stand on transgender student policies
More than a year after the General Assembly passed a law instructing local school divisions to grant protections to transgender students, many counties and cities still haven't moved to adopt the required policies.
WSLS
VDOE to make changes to history and social science curriculum
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Board of Education is making changes to its history and social science curriculum, WWBT reported. The board has been working on a 402-page draft, outlining Virginia’s standards of learning for history and social science. They hope to approve the changes by January, but...
WHSV
Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Youngkin appointee calls for ‘traditional American values’ in new history curriculum
The Virginia Board of Education has set a timeline for the completion of the state's new history curriculum, but some members of the board have raised objections over new perspectives on history.
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
A Virginia judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state's permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change
13newsnow.com
Virginia NAACP wants AG Miyares to 'immediately' disband Election Integrity Unit
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is calling on Attorney General Jason Miyares to disband his recently-announced Election Integrity Unit, arguing he should focus on expanding the right to vote. The organization said it would like to see Miyares replace the unit with a task force "focused on reducing...
NBC Washington
Virginia Board Clears Way for Controversial Spotsylvania Superintendent Candidate Mark Taylor
The Virginia Board of Education cleared the way Thursday for a controversial candidate to become Spotsylvania County’s next school superintendent. The board voted 6-2 to give Mark Taylor a superintendent’s license, setting the stage for him to potentially become the next head of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. The...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
It’s acorn season, Virginia Department of Forestry plants the next generation of trees
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry needs help planting Virginia’s next generation of trees. This “acorn season” — until Oct. 14 — the department is collecting acorns from people across the state of Virginia. Acorns may be small, but Joshua McLaughlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry said they play […]
theriver953.com
Update and Warning on the Virginia tax rebate
The Virginia General Assembly passed a law giving taxpayers without outstanding dept to state agencies a tax rebate. Be aware scammers have already become aware of the tax rebates and are phishing for information. Some Virginia taxpayers have already received text that look authentic from the Department of Taxation with...
NBC12
Virginia legislators working to provide federal assistance for Buchanan County flooding victims
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been two months since devastating floods destroyed nearly 100 homes in Buchanan County. US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) have announced they are working on getting a Major Disaster Declaration approved from the Biden Administration. Friday is the deadline for residents...
Why are flags at half staff today in Virginia?
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is intended to raise awareness of American soldiers who are prisoners of war or are missing in action. According to the office of the governor, nearly 81,600 American soldiers are currently missing.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power fuel rate increase coming for Virginia customers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - A rise in the cost of coal, natural gas and purchased power over the past year will increase the rate Virginia customers pay for electricity starting November 1. Appalachian Power (AP), a utility subsidiary of American Electric Power, reports it outlined the effect of...
WSLS
Here’s how to check if you qualify for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. – Some Virginia taxpayers may see a one-time tax rebate hit their bank accounts soon. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that about 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will be getting tax rebates this fall. Beginning Monday (Sept. 19), you can check if you qualify for the tax...
Augusta Free Press
Safest states for drivers: Virginia ranks #10 nationally, and best in the South
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. New data shows that drivers and pedestrians in Virginia have less to worry when it comes to road safety. According to the Safest States in America – a study that identifies which states are the safest in...
WSET
AG Miyares announces new Election Integrity Unit, NAACP demands it be disbanded
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Miyares announced the creation of the Election Integrity Unit at the Office of the Attorney General on Friday, September 9. Now the Virginia NAACP is asking for it to be disbanded. Miyares said the unit will provide legal advice to the Department of...
wvtf.org
The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over
The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
Virginia NAACP political action chair worries over limited information on expanded voting rights
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia NAACP Political Action Chair Gaylene Kanoyton says the state elections department needs to do more to let Virginians know about expanded voting rights ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. "Our opportunities to vote have expanded but it feels like its been limited on information,"...
