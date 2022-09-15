Staten Island funeral to be held for Anthony Varvaro, who left MLB for PAPD

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Family, friends, and loved ones will gather Thursday in Tompkinsville for the funeral of Anthony Varvaro, the former MLB pitcher who hung up his glove to join the Port Authority Police Department.

Varvaro was killed Sunday in a crash with a wrong-way driver on the New Jersey Turnpike, while on his way to a ceremony marking the anniversary of 9/11. Varvaro was 37. The other driver was also killed.

A funeral for the Staten Island native will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, following two days of visitation to honor a man who put service above self.

Hundreds of people, including many fellow police officers from the area, attended the visitation, where Varvaro was remembered as a family man and a role model, as well as a talented PAPD officer and mentor in the department’s youth academy.

Varvaro joined the PAPD after spending six years pitching for the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, and Boston Red Sox.

He leaves behind a wife and four children. A GoFundMe drive had raised nearly $350,000 for them as of Thursday morning.

