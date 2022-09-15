Why do we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?

The cultural impact of the Hispanic and Latino community in the United States has deep roots and a wide reach, from food trends to popular music. In the last decade, Hispanics have accounted for over half of the population growth in the United States, not just in large cities but in small towns and rural communities.

Every year, from September 15 to October 15, Americans honor the accomplishments of Hispanics, taking time to learn about important figures in history and exploring issues relevant to the Hispanic experience in the United States.

Photo credit Audacy

First recognized as Hispanic Heritage Week by Congress in 1968, the celebration was expanded to a full month in 1988, according to the Pew Research Center . While the start date may seem unusual to some, it coincides with a string of national independence days in Latin America that fall between September 15 and 21.

Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity research at the Pew Research Center, told NBC News that while almost 70% of Latinos in the United States were born here, when “you see Hispanics pursuing opportunity around the country, oftentimes immigrants are leading the way.”

From Justice Sonia Sotomayor making history on the Supreme Court to Sofía Vergara breaking barriers and becoming the highest paid actress in the world according to Forbes , Hispanics are paving the way for future generations of Americans.

