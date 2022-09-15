Read full article on original website
Air New Zealand connects Auckland and New York for the first time ever
After 16 hours in the sky, Air New Zealand's first ever direct flight to New York City arrived at JFK airport on September 17.
Asian shares slip lower following broad decline on Wall St
Asian shares fell Monday after another week of sizable losses on Wall Street, as investors braced for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures declined. On Friday, a stark warning Friday from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq lost almost 1%. The Dow lost almost half a percent. Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The...
