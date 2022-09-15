Read full article on original website
Daily Postcard: Abstract Image Of Blooming Gladiolus
Daily Postcard: A very close-up photo of a blooming gladiolus creates a very abstract image taken Friday at a residence in White Rock. Abstract flower photography involves capturing flowers in a way that the viewer doesn’t immediately see the flower. Source: Lightstalking.com. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
Tres Piedras Shooting Range Closing For Cleanup Sept. 21
TRES PIEDRAS — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) will close its Tres Piedras Shooting Range 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 and reopen at sunrise Thursday, Sept. 22. The range will be closed to allow department staff to safely clean up trash and debris on the...
Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility
Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20
In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
Living Treasures Of Los Alamos Board 3 Los Alamos Citizens Selected For 2022: McNaughton, Snyder, Soran
The Living Treasures of Los Alamos Board is announcing the selection of three Los Alamos citizens for the 2022 Living Treasures recognition. The ceremony honoring the 2022 Treasures will be held this fall. Due to COVID and seating restrictions, the ceremony will be by invitation only. The Biographies were written...
SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
Scenes From LAHS 2022 Homecoming Parade On Central
The Los Alamos High School 2022 Homecoming Parade opened Friday on Central Avenue with the NJROTC presenting the colors. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The Topper Marching Band performs the Topper Fight Song. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. LAHS Homecoming Court members Yunseo Kim and Dominic Dowdy throwing candy to bystanders. Photo...
Halloweekend: Pumpkin Glow & Fireworks Show Oct. 29!
This free event Oct. 29 begins at 4 p.m. at Overlook Park with music, vendors, games, food. At 6 p.m., walk through the creepy, creative display of pumpkins glowing in the night. At 8:30 p.m. watch the Kiwanis fireworks show. Courtesy/LAC. COUNTY News:. Los Alamos County Community Services Department and...
Get Enchanted By ‘The Secret Garden’ Through Sept. 25
Mary in the Secret Garden (River Muzzie) with the Robin (William Hite). Photo by Sam McRae. “The Secret Garden” blooms for the next week at Los Alamos Little Theatre (LALT). The book on which the play is based is a beloved classic published in 1911 by Frances Hodson Burnet. The book was adapted for the stage by our very own Mimi Adams of Los Alamos, who also directed the play.
LAMS Online Academy Students Visit Los Alamos Daily Post
Tudents from Los Alamos Middle School Online Academy spent time in the newsroom of the Los Alamos Daily Post Sept. 9 learning about the world of journalism and the newspaper business. Some students participated online, while their classmates visited in person. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com.
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 12, 2022
People: Senior leader to retire from Los Alamos National Laboratory and embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
Scenes Of 2022 LAHS Homecoming Court
The 2022 Los Alamos High School Homecoming Court at the game Friday night at Sullivan Field. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Homecoming King Dominic Dowdy and Queen Yunseo Kim. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Antoni Galassi and Lourdes Deloux. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Lenny Zhao and Isabelle Price. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
Los Alamos Congregations Join Colores United Donation Drive To Support Asylum Seekers
… Donation boxes are available outside Unitarian Church and United Church, Pajarito Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Los Alamos Jewish Center also will collect donations among their congregations. National news sources are full of stories of busloads of asylum seekers arriving in New York,...
Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory: Neveah Espinosa
Española – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Neveah Espinosa, a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5’9” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Espinosa is wearing. She was last seen around...
Wedding Announcement: Grant & Kelsey Janecky
Los Alamos High School 2008 graduate Grant Janecky with his bride Kelsey Kane. Courtesy photo. Dave and Loui Janecky would like to announce the marriage of their younger son, Grant Janecky, to Kelsey Kane. Kelsey is the daughter of Scott and (the late) Linda Kane of Rosemount, Minn. The couple...
PRC To Host Special Open Meeting With Utilities To Discuss Resource Preparedness For Upcoming Peak Seasons
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) will hold a special open meeting workshop at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, with electric utility providers and other stakeholders, including members of the public, to determine resource preparedness in anticipation of upcoming energy demands. This open meeting will...
Santa Fe Opera Presents World Premiere Performances Of ‘This Little Light Of Mine’ About Voting Rights Activist Fannie Lou Hamer Beginning Oct. 28
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera (SFO) will present the world premiere of This Little Light of Mine, a new opera about the life of voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer beginning Oct. 28. The one-act opera is composed by Chandler Carter with libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover. Under...
New Mexico’s St. John’s College Of Santa Fe & Annapolis Breaks Through In National Rankings
SANTA FE — St. John’s College in Santa Fe & Annapolis has recently been recognized as one of the top institutions of higher education in the country by several national publications, including the Princeton Review, U.S. News and World Report, and the Fiske Guide to Colleges. These publications...
New Mexico Higher Education Department, NMAEA To Host Kickoff Event For National Adult Education And Family Literacy Week
ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Higher Education Department (HED) in partnership with the New Mexico Adult Education Association (NMAEA) will host an event to kick off Adult Education and Family Literacy Week 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Sept. 19 at the Albuquerque Adult Learning Center. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
Chamber Hosts Grand Re-Opening And Ribbon Cutting: Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 PM Today!
The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosts a Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept 16, 3-6 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m.) at 3250 Trinity Ave. Courtesy/Chamber.
