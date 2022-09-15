Read full article on original website
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.03 - Somebody Up There Likes Ben - Press Release
"SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES BEN" 10/03/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps to flashy 1970’s Las Vegas and into the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight. Ben and Addison discover that everything is on the line and must help Danny and his trainer/brother Daryl win the fight or lose everything. Magic, Ian and Jenn dig into Ben’s past to uncover the truth.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.02 - Crawl, Walk Run - Press Release
EPISODE 2: CRAWL, WALK, RUN (Available to stream Sunday, September 25th) BRAVO is deployed on a high-stakes mission in Russian controlled territory as Clay battles with his recovery. Written By: Dana Greenblatt & Leanne Koch. Directed By: Jessica Pare.
Atlanta - Episode 4.06 - Crank Dat Killer - Press Release
Ay, Ya'll remember how we used to hit the club and do the Pool Palace and Crank Dat and nobody got shot? Yeah me neither. Written by Stephen Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release
FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.03 - Big Day - Press Release
10/04/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding.
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.07 - Rest In Peace - Press Release
John Paul suspects foul play as he pieces together what happened. Thomas and Matt reconnect.
Loki - Season 2 - Eugene Cordero Upped to Series Regular
Eugene Cordero is being upped to series regular for Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki, Deadline has learned. Cordero plays the Time Variance Authority employee “Casey” in Season 1 of the Tom Hiddleston-led series. His TVA character broke out because of his genuine confusion over what is a fish and how he uses infinity stones as paperweights. He’s in the Season 1 finale credits as “Hunter K-5E” instead of Casey.
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.08 - I Get a Kick Out of You - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Secrets are exposed to reveal the past can’t be escaped. A DNA test reveals a location for Evan’s father. Jess hosts a historical reenactment. A Hollywood star comes to offer Bree a movie deal.
La Brea - Episode 2.02 - The Cave - Press Release
10/04/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : While Gavin enlists the help of his grandfather to guide him to his missing wife, Eve and Levi navigate a horrifying new reality. In 1988, Josh and Riley discover they’re being followed by a suspicious man who reveals information about the mystery behind the sinkholes.
Step Up - Season 3 - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Announced
What's better than #NationalDanceDay? Hearing that #StepUp season 3 premieres SUNDAY 10/16 on @Starz.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.02 - The Painted Man - BTS and Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Painted Man” – As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real dead body. Also, Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
SpoilerTV Broadcast Cancellation Predictor Table 2022/23
Welcome to this years SpoilerTV Cancellation Predictor. Last year, each day after the Finals are released, we update our data (see the notes below about how we get our data) in order to see if we could predict which show(s) would be renewed or cancelled. As you can see from...
