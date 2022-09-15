Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Portion Of Rt. 8 Will Remain Unpaved Through Winter
A milled portion of Route 8 in Penn Township will remain that way for the rest of the winter. A PennDOT spokesperson says that the stretch of highway in between Renfrew Road and Airport Road will not be paved until next year. That part of the highway has been milled...
wisr680.com
Cranberry Twp. To Unveil New Peace Pole
A ceremony Wednesday will commemorate a new monument in Cranberry Township. A new Peace Pole will be unveiled tomorrow evening at the Municipal Center on Rochester Road. The Cranberry Township Sunrise Rotary Club helped raise funds for the pole—which they say is an international symbol of hope standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth.
wisr680.com
Butler Twp. Taking Another Step Toward Pullman Recreational Development
Butler Township continues to advance plans for a recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Monday night, Butler Township Commissioners awarded a contract to prepare the Pullman Recreational Complex site to Butler-based Demex LLC at a cost of nearly $385,000. The Demex proposal was the lowest of four...
wisr680.com
Police Searching For Driver Who Damaged Emlenton Yard
Police are searching for more information on a crash that left property damaged in Emlenton. The accident happened early Saturday morning around 5:40 on Kerr Avenue at the intersection with College Street. Police say a white Chevrolet Cruze went off the road, hit an embankment, and took out three mailboxes.
wisr680.com
Five Dead In Mercer Co. House Fire
An investigation is ongoing following a fatal fire that left five people dead late last week in Delaware Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, a passerby called 911 just after midnight on Friday to report that a three-story farmhouse on District Road was fully engulfed in flames. Multiple fire...
wisr680.com
Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody
A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
wisr680.com
Penn St. Extension Offering Online Program On Walkable Neighborhood
Penn State Extension is offering an online program later this week about the demand for “walkable” neighborhoods in response to changing demographics and the need for housing of different prices. A 75 minute webinar on “Missing Middle Housing” will begin at noon Wednesday. One of the...
wisr680.com
Tree Of Life Trial Date Set For Next Spring
The accused Tree of Life synagogue shooter now has an official trial date. A judge made the announcement yesterday that jury selection will begin on April 24, 2023 in the trial of Robert Bowers. The decision comes after years of back-and-forth between Bowers attorneys and prosecutors. Bowers is currently being...
wisr680.com
Police Make Arrest In Wunderbar Break-In
One person is now in custody after breaking in to a coffee shop and stealing money intended for a charity. The break-in happened back on September 7th at the Wunderbar in Harmony. Police say 40-year-old Sean Richards broke into the store and stole donation boxes meant for charity. Richards told...
wisr680.com
VA Butler Healthcare’s Fall Flu Clinics to Begin on Monday
Flu season is fast approaching and VA Butler Healthcare is offering help to local veterans. A series of ‘Fall Flu Clinics’ begins on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Castle Road facility. An appointment is not required but this session is limited to Vets age 65 and older due to a delay in vaccines.
wisr680.com
Local Organizations to Screen Film at Succop Theater
The Butler County Suicide Coalition and Butler VA Healthcare are screening a film as part of Suicide Awareness Prevention Month later this week. The Kevin Hines documentary titled “The Ripple Effect” will be shown on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at BC3’s Succop Theater. Those attending will be...
wisr680.com
Butler Elementary Wrestling registration coming in October
Butler Golden Tornado Elementary Wrestling sign-ups will be held over two days in October, the 20th and 27th from 6 to 7:30pm at the Legacy Wrestling Building at 232 East North Street in Butler, which is the old K of C building. The program is open to boys and girls in grades one through six.
wisr680.com
Local Organization to Host Event For Grandparents
A local organization is holding an event for grandparents raising grandchildren later this week in Butler. Case managers, social workers, agency leaders, and other caregivers of children are invited to attend Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street. Participants will have the chance to...
wisr680.com
Armstrong County Community Foundation to Host Annual Dinner
There’s still time for residents in neighboring Armstrong County to reserve a spot at a dinner planned for next month. The Armstrong County Community Foundation is holding its annual dinner Tuesday, October 11th at the Inn at Lenape Heights. In addition to a dinner of salmon and chicken marsala,...
