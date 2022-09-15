Read full article on original website
Related
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Here's The Best Reason To Get A V8-Powered Ford Mustang
The 2024 Ford Mustang is finally here. After a long wait and plenty of speculation, the Dearborn-based brand unveiled America's favorite muscle car at the Detroit Auto Show. In the months leading up to the reveal, many feared Ford would abandon the manual transmission in favor of automatics. But a teaser confirmed the three-pedal layout will return, much to the relief of many.
Single-Seater NA Mazda Miata Speedster Packs ND MX-5 Power
There are few automotive cults quite like Miatadom. Tesla Stans will cancel the heck out of your Twitter profile, but go to a Cars and Coffee and say out loud that you think a Miata is overrated (aside from the third-generation NC) and watch the chaos descend and fire and brimstone rain down. Yeah, we Miata owners are a hardcore bunch for drivers of machines that are this slow and underpowered. But every once in a while, something in the Miata world happens that everyone can universally agree is cool as heck. The Gorgona Cars NM Concept - which stands for Naked Monoposto - is such a thing.
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
RUMOR: Combustion-Powered BMW X4 Living On Borrowed Time
In 2008, BMW created an entirely new segment with the X6 - the coupe SUV. People laughed and called it ugly, but, my goodness, did it pay off well for the automaker. This success prompted the introduction of the smaller BMW X4. However, it seems that the fastback crossover may not be around for much longer if certain rumors are to be believed.
Limited Edition Chrysler 300C Sold Out In Under 12 Hours
Joni Mitchell famously sang that you don't know what you got till it's gone. This is art imitating life perfectly, as illustrated by the limited edition Chrysler 300C, which made its debut three days ago. Chrysler set up a dedicated microsite to sell the car, and all customers had to do was select one of three colors, pay a deposit and wait.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toyota GR Corolla's Warranty Covers Track Day Use, But Only Up To A Certain Point
Toyota found itself at the center of an unfortunate controversy earlier this year. It denied a warranty claim for a blown GR86 engine after it came across an image of the driver taking his car racing. Following public outcry, Toyota backpedaled on its decision but made it clear that warranty claims would still be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
This Is How Much You'll Pay For The Last Nissan Maximas In America
In August, Nissan told us that the Maxima would cease production in the middle of next year. This wasn't a complete shock since other large sedans such as the Hyundai Azera, Chevrolet Impala, and Kia K900 have already exited the local market. While Nissan didn't expressly rule out an all-new Maxima, the chances of this seem slim as the brand doubles down on its electrification plans.
Watch Porsche Celebrate 50 Years Of 911 Carrera RS 2.7 With Epic Family Reunion
Few cars are as iconic and instantly recognizable as the Porsche 911 Carrera RS. Porsche is celebrating the RS' 50th birthday this year, and it paid tribute to the legend in the best way possible. Earlier this year, the all-new 911 GT3 RS made its debut, and a day later,...
You Can Now Order An Electric Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep recently revealed the first all-electric model under its Wagoneer sub-brand codenamed Wagoneer S. It's not arriving until 2024 but will feature 600 horsepower, a 400-mile range, and 3.5-second 0-60 mph time. We are excited to see the Wagoneer S on the road, but another company will beat Jeep to the electric punch with its own interpretation of an electric Wagoneer. A new Michigan-based startup called The Ghost Garage just announced its first electric restomod project based on the SJ-Series Jeep Grand Wagoneer.
Kia Sorento Hybrid Gets Way More Luxurious For 2023
Kia has made some interesting changes to the Sorento Hybrid lineup for the 2023 model year. Previously, if you wanted a fully-loaded Sorento Hybrid in the luxurious SX Prestige trim, it required you to upgrade to the more expensive plug-in hybrid version. For the 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid, that requirement has been dropped, and the lineup has moved upscale.
Ford Has A Genius Plan To Stop Electric Vehicle Markups
The dealership practice of placing so-called market adjustments on new vehicles is hated by consumers and automakers alike. Even though car companies can suggest a retail price, dealerships are free to do as they wish. This often results in some eye-watering prices which, of course, the customer may choose not to pay. But the lack of new car supply means some have no choice, and dealerships are getting away with this awful practice.
Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality
From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
Tesla Model 3 Shows It Can Tow With The Best Of Them
Musk has insisted on the Cybertruck's arrival for many years now, but the electric truck has yet to make a public appearance. So, for now, if you're looking for a Tesla to help with hauling stuff, a Model 3 will have to suffice. And as you can see below, it's not half bad at it.
Ingenious Ford Patent Will Keep Tailgate Parties Going
Spend enough time there, and you're bound to find something good in the annals of the United States Patent and Trademark office. Ford has filed plenty of interesting patents lately. Some of these are just Ford coving its bases and making sure no one beats it to the punch. Like the Ford Bronco's wild (and clever) removable roll cage patent we found a while back.
Driven: 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Is Subcompact Electric Excellence
The electric version of Hyundai's sub-compact Kona crossover appeared in 2019, making it due for an update here in 2022. The good news for existing owners is that the refresh is mainly applied to the exterior and interior but not the drivetrain. That still sends 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft torque to the front wheels and is good for up to 258 miles of range.
Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece
The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
BMW Warns Against Going Fully Electric
It's well documented that BMW is not in a hurry to get rid of its internal combustion engines. Several manufacturers are putting all their eggs in one basket, but BMW's next generation of Neue Klasse vehicles will include ICE, EV, and hydrogen models. BMW's boss, Oliver Zipse, reiterated his stance...
CarBuzz.com
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0