Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames Patrick
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation
When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
Golf Channel
OWGR: Max Homa, Robert MacIntyre part of big moves in world rankings
Max Homa’s second win in less than five months was enough to give the 31-year-old his best world ranking ever this week. Homa successfully defended his title at the Fortinet Championship on Sunday, marking his second win this calendar year and first of the new PGA Tour season. The win pushed the five-time PGA Tour winner to No. 16 in the world – his highest Official World Golf Ranking ever and the first time he has been ranked in the top 20 since July.
Golf Channel
Tony Finau nearly shoots 57 on 8,100-yard course in 'video game' round
Less than a week from the Presidents Cup, Tony Finau appears to be in mid-season form — or maybe even better. In a casual round Friday at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Painted Valley Golf Course in Park City, Utah, Finau shot a course-record 60 on the 8,100-yard layout. Even though...
Golf Channel
Justin Lower has 54-hole Fortinet Champ. lead with Max Homa, Danny Willett lurking
NAPA, Calif. — With the wind whipping around the golf course in the afternoon and the greens hard and dry, Justin Lower knew there wouldn’t be many opportunities for birdies. He made the most of his chance on the final hole Saturday as he tries to win his...
Golf Channel
Fortinet payout: Max Homa's back-to-back worth $2.7 million
For the second straight year, Max Homa is the winner of the season-opening Fortinet Championship. Homa edged Danny Willett by a shot after a wild final hole Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and earned the nearly $1.5 million winner's check. At $1,440,000 to be exact, this year's first-place prize was $180,000 more than what Homa won a year ago.
Golf Channel
Harrison Endycott cracks driver, barely makes cut, shoots 7 under in Tour debut
Talk about a Tour debut to remember. So far, Harrison Endycott has shot par to begin his rookie season, cracked his driver in the second round, birdied to make the cut on the number and then shot 7-under 65 on Saturday to jump into contention. “It's funny. I feel very,...
Golf Channel
Matthew McClean wins all-Irish, multi-day U.S. Mid-Amateur final
It took two extra days, but a U.S. Mid-Amateur champion was finally crowned Saturday morning at Erin Hills. Heavy rains early in the championship extended the competition and caused the all-Irish final – fitting considering Erin is Gaelic for Ireland – to be played over two days for the second-straight year.
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and more
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
