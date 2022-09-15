Max Homa’s second win in less than five months was enough to give the 31-year-old his best world ranking ever this week. Homa successfully defended his title at the Fortinet Championship on Sunday, marking his second win this calendar year and first of the new PGA Tour season. The win pushed the five-time PGA Tour winner to No. 16 in the world – his highest Official World Golf Ranking ever and the first time he has been ranked in the top 20 since July.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO