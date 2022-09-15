ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Golf Channel

Presidents Cup: Player history at Quail Hollow, post 2016 renovation

When it comes to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which players are the horses for the course?. Well, the U.S. and International teams each have nine players with recent experience at Quail in its current form (post 2016 renovation), but just two players – both Americans, Justin Thomas (2017 PGA) and Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo) – have won.
Golf Channel

OWGR: Max Homa, Robert MacIntyre part of big moves in world rankings

Max Homa’s second win in less than five months was enough to give the 31-year-old his best world ranking ever this week. Homa successfully defended his title at the Fortinet Championship on Sunday, marking his second win this calendar year and first of the new PGA Tour season. The win pushed the five-time PGA Tour winner to No. 16 in the world – his highest Official World Golf Ranking ever and the first time he has been ranked in the top 20 since July.
Golf Channel

Fortinet payout: Max Homa's back-to-back worth $2.7 million

For the second straight year, Max Homa is the winner of the season-opening Fortinet Championship. Homa edged Danny Willett by a shot after a wild final hole Sunday at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and earned the nearly $1.5 million winner's check. At $1,440,000 to be exact, this year's first-place prize was $180,000 more than what Homa won a year ago.
Golf Channel

Matthew McClean wins all-Irish, multi-day U.S. Mid-Amateur final

It took two extra days, but a U.S. Mid-Amateur champion was finally crowned Saturday morning at Erin Hills. Heavy rains early in the championship extended the competition and caused the all-Irish final – fitting considering Erin is Gaelic for Ireland – to be played over two days for the second-straight year.
