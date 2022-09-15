Read full article on original website
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.03 - Somebody Up There Likes Ben - Press Release
"SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES BEN" 10/03/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps to flashy 1970’s Las Vegas and into the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight. Ben and Addison discover that everything is on the line and must help Danny and his trainer/brother Daryl win the fight or lose everything. Magic, Ian and Jenn dig into Ben’s past to uncover the truth.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release
FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Atlanta - Episode 4.06 - Crank Dat Killer - Press Release
Ay, Ya'll remember how we used to hit the club and do the Pool Palace and Crank Dat and nobody got shot? Yeah me neither. Written by Stephen Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
Big Sky - Episode 3.02 - Woods Are Lovely, Dark And Deep - Press Release
“The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep” – Helena is turning into a real family town. When disgruntled “reformed” realtor Tonya calls the police on a squatter living in one of her homes, Jenny arrives only to discover a shocking connection to her past tied to the case. Across town, Cassie and Beau work to track the still-missing backpacker and Sunny works to protect a secret of her own hidden in the woods. Meanwhile, Beau’s daughter Emily takes a campground investigation dangerously into her own hands, but has she stumbled upon a story far more nefarious than she could have imagined? Find out on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.03 - Big Day - Press Release
10/04/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : An explosion at a wedding ceremony sends a stream of injured partygoers into New Amsterdam. While Max and Dr. Wilder scramble to find a rare blood type to save the groom, Reynolds and Bloom treat a couple with bizarre injuries. While helping a young girl out of a catatonic state, Iggy learns the truth about the wedding.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 19th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Avenue 5 - Episode 2.2 - What an Unseasonal Delight. Avenue 5 - Episode 2.3 - Is It a Good Dot?. Bad Sisters -...
Monarch - Episode 1.04 - Not Our First Rodeo - Press Release
NICKY FEELS THE PRESSURE ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new "Not Our First Rodeo" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
Loki - Season 2 - Eugene Cordero Upped to Series Regular
Eugene Cordero is being upped to series regular for Season 2 of the Disney+ series Loki, Deadline has learned. Cordero plays the Time Variance Authority employee “Casey” in Season 1 of the Tom Hiddleston-led series. His TVA character broke out because of his genuine confusion over what is a fish and how he uses infinity stones as paperweights. He’s in the Season 1 finale credits as “Hunter K-5E” instead of Casey.
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.08 - I Get a Kick Out of You - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Secrets are exposed to reveal the past can’t be escaped. A DNA test reveals a location for Evan’s father. Jess hosts a historical reenactment. A Hollywood star comes to offer Bree a movie deal.
The Cleaning Lady - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady has started airing on FOX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.03 - Stolen Valor - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Stolen Valor” – Tennant and the NCIS team suspect foul play when they investigate a fatal car crash involving a Navy officer who turns out to be an imposter. Also, Whistler finds herself in danger when she goes undercover to learn the truth behind the accident, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The Neighborhood - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 5 of The Neighborhood has started airing on CBS. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
La Brea - Episode 2.02 - The Cave - Press Release
10/04/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : While Gavin enlists the help of his grandfather to guide him to his missing wife, Eve and Levi navigate a horrifying new reality. In 1988, Josh and Riley discover they’re being followed by a suspicious man who reveals information about the mystery behind the sinkholes.
Step Up - Season 3 - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Announced
What's better than #NationalDanceDay? Hearing that #StepUp season 3 premieres SUNDAY 10/16 on @Starz.
SEAL Team - Season 6 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 6 of SEAL Team has started airing on Paramount+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Ghosts - Season 4 Promo - BBC
BOO! 👻 A new series of Ghosts is creeping up behind you... 👀. The critically acclaimed and much-loved sitcom Ghosts will be back for a fourth series. When we return for Series 4, Button House is open for business, well, the gatehouse is. Can Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) make a success of the humble B&B or will the interfering ghosts once again scupper their plans? A grown-up comedy from the Horrible Histories team.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.02 - The Painted Man - BTS and Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Painted Man” – As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real dead body. Also, Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
SpoilerTV Broadcast Cancellation Predictor Table 2022/23
Welcome to this years SpoilerTV Cancellation Predictor. Last year, each day after the Finals are released, we update our data (see the notes below about how we get our data) in order to see if we could predict which show(s) would be renewed or cancelled. As you can see from...
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.02 - Call Me Skeeter Juice - Press Release
SHEILA FACES THE STRUGGLES OF AGING ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. It's time for Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to renew her driver's license, but she refuses to go take the test and Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to figure out why. Meanwhile, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama's moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song to be used in a national commercial, but it ends up becoming a big joke online in the all-new "Call Me Skeeter Juice" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-302) (TV-14 D,L)
911 - Episode 6.03 - The Devil You Know - Press Release
ATHENA INVESTIGATES A MYSTERY FROM HER PAST ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, OCTOBER 3, ON FOX. While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend from 45 years ago in the all-new "The Devil You Know" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 3 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-604) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
