Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
SEAL Team - Episode 6.02 - Crawl, Walk Run - Press Release
EPISODE 2: CRAWL, WALK, RUN (Available to stream Sunday, September 25th) BRAVO is deployed on a high-stakes mission in Russian controlled territory as Clay battles with his recovery. Written By: Dana Greenblatt & Leanne Koch. Directed By: Jessica Pare.
spoilertv.com
Chicago Med - Episode 8.03 - Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The War - Press Release
"WINNING THE BATTLE, BUT STILL LOSING THE WAR" 10/05/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie clash over the treatment of a paranoid patient. Ethan treats a pregnant patient from Hannah’s past. Crockett and Vanessa help a man who needs a risky neurosurgery.
spoilertv.com
The Cleaning Lady - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady has started airing on FOX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
spoilertv.com
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.03 - Somebody Up There Likes Ben - Press Release
"SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES BEN" 10/03/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben leaps to flashy 1970’s Las Vegas and into the body of promising young boxer Danny Hill on the eve of a big title fight. Ben and Addison discover that everything is on the line and must help Danny and his trainer/brother Daryl win the fight or lose everything. Magic, Ian and Jenn dig into Ben’s past to uncover the truth.
RELATED PEOPLE
spoilertv.com
The Mighty Ducks: Game Challengers - Episode 2.02 - Out Of Bounds - Press Release
Episode 202 "Out of Bounds" Training kicks into high gear at EPIC, where cutting edge technology meets physical drills and mental conditioning to push campers to the brink. Evan is all in and determined to prove himself to Coach Cole while Sofi may be going in another direction. Alex wants to inject some summer fun into the mix and goes head-to-head with Cole over his program. An overwhelmed Nick begins to question his future here.
Comments / 0