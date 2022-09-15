Episode 202 "Out of Bounds" Training kicks into high gear at EPIC, where cutting edge technology meets physical drills and mental conditioning to push campers to the brink. Evan is all in and determined to prove himself to Coach Cole while Sofi may be going in another direction. Alex wants to inject some summer fun into the mix and goes head-to-head with Cole over his program. An overwhelmed Nick begins to question his future here.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO