Euclid, OH

91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio

By Peggy Gallek
 5 days ago

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found that alleged carjackers picked the wrong guy when they went after a 91-year-old man.

“They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.  “The suspect demanded the key fob. He gave it to them, but what they didn’t know is he had another one in his pocket.”

The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Shore Cultural Center in Euclid Sunday afternoon waiting for his wife when a male walked up to the car and threatened him.

“He says I am going to take your car,” the victim told an officer during an interview captured on police body camera video. “Get out of the car or I am going to shoot you. He said, ‘Get the keys. Throw them on the ground,’ which I did.”

When the elderly man got out of the car, he pushed the alarm button on the key fob. He kept pushing it. The suspect can be seen on security video running away from the vehicle.

Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutright says he believes there are three suspects involved. He says security video shows the suspects in the parking lot walking near the victim’s car prior to the attempted carjacking.

The suspects were also caught on video running away from the scene.

“If he hadn’t hit that alarm button, there is no doubt they would have taken his car,” Cutright said.

He noted that in the past 27 months there have been 45 carjackings reported in Euclid. Nine carjackings reported so far this year.

Police are hoping to get the suspects off the street as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call Euclid Police Detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

Comments / 26

jim boogaloo
5d ago

damn do I have to say it again. never try an elderly person. they will baffle you with incompetence and then beat the hell out of you with experience.

Reply
8
Ray Riess
5d ago

post video of suspects. so much video these day,too bad it's needed. I like it best when they video and post crime themselves. Lock to criminals up no catch and release

Reply
10
Moonchild
5d ago

that's a good idea. carry an fake old one. also I tend to have my keys in my purse since my car is push button. so couldn't get them out in time. I am going to make sure from now on to carry my car fob on a separate lanyard close to me. pushing that panic button saved him.

Reply
7
 

BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

