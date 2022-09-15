ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

FanSided

The perfect Mets bullpen for a deep playoff run

There has been a lot of talk about the state of the New York Mets bullpen. The narrative seems to be that the bullpen is bad and will be the reason this Mets team falls short in October. This is something I disagree with. I believe this bullpen of course...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

