SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Metallicus, a leader in digital assets and blockchain technologies, today unveiled Metal Pay API, a fully customizable, secure, compliant solution that enables any financial services or consumer-facing business to cater to their customers’ growing interest in cryptocurrencies. The API is an extension of the established Metal Pay infrastructure that will enable partners to supplement their core business product offerings to drive new growth opportunities and competitive advantage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006097/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

