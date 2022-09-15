Read full article on original website
MSNBC
What much of the GOP doesn’t get about the Martha’s Vineyard story
On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for dumping a group of migrants and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, the victims of the Floridian’s stunt were taken to a military base for shelter and humanitarian support. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz finds the political circumstances amusing....
MSNBC
Activist slams 'mean spiritedness' of leaders allegedly transporting migrants under false pretenses
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to boast about flying Texas migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Yet, state records show that his administration paid an aviation company $615,000 dollars from the "relocation program of unauthorized aliens," via the Florida Department of Transportation, which received $12 million dollars in state funding for the program. Democrats say this is a violation of Florida state law. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this and other new details about this inhumane political theater that many are calling illegal, in addition to being unethical.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt
Fox News host Tucker Carlson “put a big bull’s eye on Martha’s Vineyard,” and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed through, says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He joined American Voices Alicia Menendez to share how Fox incentivizes the Republican Party’s most extreme ideas.Sept. 19, 2022.
Delaware preparing for possible flight of Texas migrants to airport near Biden home
Officials in Delaware were preparing for the possible arrival of a flight of migrants from Texas Tuesday afternoon.
MSNBC
Texas law enforcement opens investigation into DeSantis’ stunt
At face value, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ scheme is a moral and political outrage. The Florida Republican and his team stand accused of using false promises to lure desperate migrants onto airplanes and then dumping them on a small New England island ill-equipped for their unannounced arrival. All of this appears to have been done as part of an exploitative stunt, designed to bolster a far-right governor’s political prospects.
Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the Fema boss will survey the damage today
MSNBC
After getting promoted, Elise Stefanik claims she was ‘canceled’
Republicans throw around words such as “cancelled” so casually, it can be easy to forget what the terms are supposed to mean. Objectively, at least with regard to culture and politics, to “cancel” someone is to withdraw support in ways that impose professional costs on a target.
MSNBC
Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus
At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s latest political rally was extra creepy, even for him
Donald Trump’s political rallies tend to be relatively predictable. The former president will show up, lie uncontrollably, celebrate himself, condemn news organizations, elicit “Lock her up” chants, and generally bask in the support of followers who treat him with almost religious reverence. There’s often some question as...
MSNBC
Rep. Ted Lieu: “In America, the law is applied equally. No one is above the law.”
Former President Donald Trump is fighting legal battles on nearly every front. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the latest developments in the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents and its probe into 2020 election inference. Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’
Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is the longest serving Senator still in office. He has seen the Senate transform over time firsthand and is urging sitting lawmakers to make a change, or America will be in trouble. “Obviously, there are going to be partisan differences, I don’t mind that in the congress or in the presidency. But there have to be underlying things where we come together and that's not being done enough. If it's not, the country is going to suffer.”Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
'Stunt governor': Why DeSantis may not be the star the GOP is looking for
“I don't think DeSantis has yet proven himself to be some kind of like once-in-a-generation political talent,” says Chris Hayes. "I'm not quite convinced that this kind of constant culture war trolling is as broadly popular with voters writ large.”Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Herschel Walker is telling voters, ‘I’m not that smart’
In most campaigns, candidates want to convince voters that they’re competent, capable and worthy of voters’ respect. In Georgia’s U.S. Senate campaign, Herschel Walker is voluntarily saying he’s “not that smart,” though as a Savannah Morning News report made clear, there’s a reason the Republican made the comments.
MSNBC
Taking Back the Classroom
The Power of the Black Vote: Taking Back the Classroom. Trymaine Lee: (BAND PLAYING) This is the ocean of soul. The incredible crowd moving marching band at Texas Southern University. We're here at TSU, because this fall with the midterm elections approaching Into America is hitting the road to bring...
MSNBC
Trump refuses to share declassification defense
Special master Raymond Dearie asked Trump’s legal team to show evidence that the former President declassified documents in the Mar-a-Lago case, but his lawyers refused. It comes as new reporting reveals Trump was warned he could face serious legal trouble if he didn’t return White House records taken to his Florida home. Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with DeSantis’ line on his Martha’s Vineyard stunt
The good news is, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has tried to defend his Martha’s Vineyard stunt. The bad news is, the Republican’s line still needs some work. The Washington Post reported:. The Florida governor — widely considered a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender — doubled down Friday in...
MSNBC
Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’
With midterms just under 2 months away, over the next few weeks “Velshi” plans to highlight a handful of states where the stakes have never been higher because of threats to democracy. The first state we'll look at is Arizona with Secretary of State and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs. She joins Ali Velshi and explains why her opponent, Kari Lake, is far from the right candidate to lead Arizona. “As soon as Kari clinched the nomination, she ran off to CPAC in Texas and mimicked a stabbing motion while she gleefully rejoiced about driving a stake through the heart of the McCain machine in Arizona. That is not how you win over moderate Republicans or independent voters and show that you are willing to bring people together to solve our challenges.”Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt
By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
MSNBC
Family of transgender child in Texas speak out on Gov. Abbott’s attacks: ‘It’s a campaign of terror’
Amber and Adam Briggle, parents of a transgender child in Texas, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the hardship their family has endured under the policies of Greg Abbott, including being investigated by the DFPS, and their message to parents and the public about how to support transgender children.Sept. 17, 2022.
