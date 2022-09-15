ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MSNBC

What much of the GOP doesn’t get about the Martha’s Vineyard story

On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for dumping a group of migrants and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, the victims of the Floridian’s stunt were taken to a military base for shelter and humanitarian support. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz finds the political circumstances amusing....
MSNBC

Activist slams 'mean spiritedness' of leaders allegedly transporting migrants under false pretenses

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to boast about flying Texas migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Yet, state records show that his administration paid an aviation company $615,000 dollars from the "relocation program of unauthorized aliens," via the Florida Department of Transportation, which received $12 million dollars in state funding for the program. Democrats say this is a violation of Florida state law. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this and other new details about this inhumane political theater that many are calling illegal, in addition to being unethical.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt

Fox News host Tucker Carlson “put a big bull’s eye on Martha’s Vineyard,” and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed through, says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He joined American Voices Alicia Menendez to share how Fox incentivizes the Republican Party’s most extreme ideas.Sept. 19, 2022.
MSNBC

Texas law enforcement opens investigation into DeSantis’ stunt

At face value, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ scheme is a moral and political outrage. The Florida Republican and his team stand accused of using false promises to lure desperate migrants onto airplanes and then dumping them on a small New England island ill-equipped for their unannounced arrival. All of this appears to have been done as part of an exploitative stunt, designed to bolster a far-right governor’s political prospects.
MSNBC

After getting promoted, Elise Stefanik claims she was ‘canceled’

Republicans throw around words such as “cancelled” so casually, it can be easy to forget what the terms are supposed to mean. Objectively, at least with regard to culture and politics, to “cancel” someone is to withdraw support in ways that impose professional costs on a target.
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus

At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
MSNBC

Why Trump’s latest political rally was extra creepy, even for him

Donald Trump’s political rallies tend to be relatively predictable. The former president will show up, lie uncontrollably, celebrate himself, condemn news organizations, elicit “Lock her up” chants, and generally bask in the support of followers who treat him with almost religious reverence. There’s often some question as...
MSNBC

Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is the longest serving Senator still in office. He has seen the Senate transform over time firsthand and is urging sitting lawmakers to make a change, or America will be in trouble. “Obviously, there are going to be partisan differences, I don’t mind that in the congress or in the presidency. But there have to be underlying things where we come together and that's not being done enough. If it's not, the country is going to suffer.”Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC

Why Herschel Walker is telling voters, ‘I’m not that smart’

In most campaigns, candidates want to convince voters that they’re competent, capable and worthy of voters’ respect. In Georgia’s U.S. Senate campaign, Herschel Walker is voluntarily saying he’s “not that smart,” though as a Savannah Morning News report made clear, there’s a reason the Republican made the comments.
MSNBC

Taking Back the Classroom

The Power of the Black Vote: Taking Back the Classroom. Trymaine Lee: (BAND PLAYING) This is the ocean of soul. The incredible crowd moving marching band at Texas Southern University. We're here at TSU, because this fall with the midterm elections approaching Into America is hitting the road to bring...
MSNBC

Trump refuses to share declassification defense

Special master Raymond Dearie asked Trump’s legal team to show evidence that the former President declassified documents in the Mar-a-Lago case, but his lawyers refused. It comes as new reporting reveals Trump was warned he could face serious legal trouble if he didn’t return White House records taken to his Florida home. Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

The problem(s) with DeSantis’ line on his Martha’s Vineyard stunt

The good news is, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has tried to defend his Martha’s Vineyard stunt. The bad news is, the Republican’s line still needs some work. The Washington Post reported:. The Florida governor — widely considered a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender — doubled down Friday in...
MSNBC

Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’

With midterms just under 2 months away, over the next few weeks “Velshi” plans to highlight a handful of states where the stakes have never been higher because of threats to democracy. The first state we'll look at is Arizona with Secretary of State and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs. She joins Ali Velshi and explains why her opponent, Kari Lake, is far from the right candidate to lead Arizona. “As soon as Kari clinched the nomination, she ran off to CPAC in Texas and mimicked a stabbing motion while she gleefully rejoiced about driving a stake through the heart of the McCain machine in Arizona. That is not how you win over moderate Republicans or independent voters and show that you are willing to bring people together to solve our challenges.”Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC

DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt

By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
